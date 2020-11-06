Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GLNG INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:24pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the common stock of Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLNG) between April 30, 2020, and August 10, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Golar securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GLNG Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo’s CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 24, 2020, media reported that Hygo’s CEO Eduardo Navarro Antonello was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.28.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Golar securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/golarlnglimited-glng-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-315/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:43pBOOMER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:42pWYNN RESORTS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:42pPARK HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:42pPRGX GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:42pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:42pHOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : With Interest Rates at Historic Lows, Now Is a Great Time to Buy a New Home
PU
04:42pAMERESCO : Investor Presentation
PU
04:42pEnergy Down With Oil On Supply-Demand Concerns -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:41pEAST WEST BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:40pM&T BANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group