GLOBAL ECONOMY-Global factory activity slows as Ukraine crisis, inflation bite

* European factory growth slowed in March - PMI
* China's factory activity slumped in March - private survey
* Japan's activity expands but export orders slump
LONDON/TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Global factory activity
slowed in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine tightened supply
chain bottlenecks, dampened demand and whacked confidence, while
soaring energy costs drove a broader surge in prices, surveys
showed on Friday.
Uncertainty caused by the invasion, combined with an
intensifying cost-of-living crisis, suggests the euro zone's
manufacturing industry could slide into a recession this
quarter.
"Today's figures show the worsening supply chain situation
is having a major impact on the industry, with rates of both
input costs and selling price inflation currently far above
anything previously seen," said Thomas Rinn, global industrial
lead at Accenture.
"The ever-surging cost of power, freight delays and
diversions, topped by new COVID-19 lockdowns in China, have all
contributed to increased costs and raw material shortages -
leaving European manufacturers faced with unprecedented
disruption."
S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) for the euro zone fell to a 14-month low of 56.5 in March
from February's 58.2, below an initial "flash" estimate of 57.0
but still well above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction.
German manufacturers reported slower growth and far more
pessimistic expectations for factory activity, and French
manufacturing growth eased a bit more than forecast.
Confidence indicators in the region have plummeted and the
euro zone future output PMI plunged to its lowest reading since
May 2020.
In Britain, outside the common currency area, industry
expanded at the weakest pace in 13 months and price pressures,
which had previously shown some signs of moderating, worsened.
ASIA STRAIN
Asian factories saw activity slow as slumping Chinese demand
and rising raw material costs strained firms, and although Japan
benefited from easing COVID-19 infections the spike in fuel and
grain costs clouded the outlook for economies reliant on energy
imports.
China's factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two
years in March, a private sector PMI showed, as the fallout from
the Ukraine crisis and resurgence in domestic coronavirus cases
hit external and domestic demand.
The outcome was in line with Thursday's official data
showing activity in Chinese manufacturing and services
simultaneously contracted for the first time since the height of
the country's COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
The slowdown in China bodes ill for Asia, which is host to
big manufacturers dependent on consumption in the world's
second-largest economy, analysts say.
South Korea's factory activity slowed with new export orders
posting the sharpest reduction since July 2020, as companies
took a hit from rising input prices for goods ranging from oil
and metals to semiconductors.
Factory activity also slowed in Taiwan and Vietnam, and
contracted in Malaysia, as the region felt the pain from rising
raw material prices, other PMIs released on Friday showed.
"The main channel for transmission is going to be from
commodity prices, so energy, oil, gas, as well as foodstuff,"
said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management.
"What's going to happen is that the manufacturers,
especially some of the more downstream ones, they're going to
face a bit more cost pressure," he said.
By contrast, Japan saw manufacturing activity grow at a
faster pace than the prior month, as domestic demand got a lift
from the waning impact of the pandemic.
But Japan's export orders slumped as external demand
suffered from pandemic curbs in China and supply chain
disruptions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
South Korea's PMI fell to 51.2 in March from 53.8, the
lowest in four months, and Japan's final au Jibun Bank PMI rose
to 54.1, up from 52.7.
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable and Leika Kihara
Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink
Editing by Sam Holmes and Mark Potter)