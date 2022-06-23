GLOBAL ECONOMY-U.S. recession fears darken outlook for global growth

(Updates with U.S. data)
WASHINGTON/LONDON/TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Manufacturing
growth is slowing worldwide as China's COVID-19 curbs and
Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupt supply chains and keep
inflation at the highest in years, while the growing risk of a
U.S. recession poses a new threat to the global economy.
Gauges of factory activity released Thursday in Japan,
Britain, the euro zone and United States all softened in June,
with U.S. producers reporting the first outright drop in new
orders in two years in the face of slumping consumer and
business confidence.
S&P Global's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which
tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, dropped to 51.2
this month from a final reading of 53.6 in May and the slowest
growth pace in five months. The manufacturing component dropped
to 52.4, the lowest in nearly two years, from 57 in May and was
notably weaker than the estimate of 56 in a Reuters poll of
economists.
"Business confidence is now at a level which would typically
herald an economic downturn, adding to the risk of recession,"
said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global
Market Intelligence.
Meanwhile, high prices in the euro zone meant demand for
manufactured goods fell in June at the fastest rate since May
2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold, with S&P
Global's headline factory Purchasing Managers' Index falling to
a near two-year low.
"June's euro zone PMI surveys showed a further slowdown in
the services sector, while output in the manufacturing sector
now seems to be falling outright," said Jack Allen-Reynolds at
Capital Economics.
"With the price indices remaining extremely strong, the euro
zone appears to have entered a period of stagflation."
There is a roughly one-in-three chance of a recession in the
bloc within 12 months, economists in a Reuters poll published
earlier on Thursday predicted. They also said inflation - which
hit a record high of high of 8.1% last month - was yet to peak.
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, said on
Wednesday the central bank was not trying to engineer a
recession in the United States to stop inflation but was fully
committed to bringing prices under control even if doing so
risks an economic downturn.
He acknowledged a recession was "certainly a possibility".
Inflation continues to run at least three times higher than
the Fed's targeted level of 2% and it is expected to deliver
another 75 basis point interest rate hike next month, according
to economists polled by Reuters.
Despite Powell's comments a few primary dealers have either
started predicting a recession as early as this year or have
brought forward their recession calls.
U.S. investment firm PIMCO warned on Wednesday that central
banks tightening monetary policy to fight persistently high
inflation raised the recessionary risk.
There is a 40% chance of a U.S. recession over the next two
years, with a 25% chance of that happening in the coming year, a
Reuters poll found earlier this month.
"Stagflation, which is characterised by persistent high
inflation, high unemployment and weak demand, has become the
dominant risk theme since late 1Q22 and a plausible potential
risk scenario," said Fitch Ratings in a report released this
week.
A string of recent data globally showed policymakers are
walking a tight rope as they try to defuse inflation pressures
without tipping their economies into a steep downturn.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in May and existing home
sales tumbled to a two-year low, a sign high inflation and
rising borrowing costs were starting to hurt demand.
Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in April, adding to
fears of a sharp slowdown as companies complain of rising
production costs. Its PMI also showed signs the economy was
stalling as high inflation hit new orders and businesses
reported levels of concern that normally signal a recession.
There is a 35% chance of a British recession within 12
months, another Reuters poll showed.
In Asia, South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June
shrank almost 13% year-on-year, underscoring the heightening
risk to the region's export-driven economies.
While Chinese exporters enjoyed solid sales in May, helped
by easing domestic COVID-19 curbs, many analysts expect a more
challenging outlook for the world's second-biggest economy due
to the Ukraine war and rising raw material costs.
The au Jibun Bank flash Japan Manufacturing PMI marked its
slowest expansion since February.
