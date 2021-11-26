GLOBAL LNG-Asia prices inch down on COVID concerns; fundamentals remain bullish

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices inched lower this week on concerns over the potential
impact of a new coronavirus variant, but were still supported by
higher heating demand and tight shipping availability.
The average LNG price for January delivery into Northeast
Asia <LNG-AS> slipped to $36.1 per metric million British
thermal units (mmBtu), down $0.6, or 1.6% from the previous
week, industry sources said.
Prices remain just $2.4 shy of the record level observed in
mid-October. Prices for February delivery were estimated around
$35.15 per mmBtu, they added.
"Prices should continue to head higher in the medium term,
but the news about a (virus) variant could potentially cause
some damage," a Europe-based trader said.
News of a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa
pummelled global stocks and oil markets with the EU and Britain
tightening border controls as scientists sought to find out if
the mutation was vaccine-resistant.
"I am not sure anyone expects the decline in prices to last
long. Prices have been climbing globally again over the last
couple of days as new demand has emerged and some supply has
wavered," said Robert Songer, LNG markets analyst at data
intelligence firm ICIS.
"In Europe, concerns over the implementation of Nord Stream
2 continue to drive the agenda and demand is ramping up again in
Asia," he added.
Western and Southern Europe have imported 5.5 million tonnes
of LNG this month and are on track to exceed October's 5.7
million tonnes, Rystad Energy said.
"The mounting congestion at the Panama Canal may be working
to Europe's benefit as US exporters can choose to remain within
the Atlantic basin rather than make the arduous journey to Asia
via the Cape of Good Hope," it added.
An earlier-than-expected freeze along the Northern Sea Route
in Russia may affect the passage of Yamal LNG carriers to Asia.
Vessels continued to divert away from South America towards
Europe, Songer said, adding that ICIS LNG Edge showed that a
165,500 cbm LNG cargo on board the Meridian Spirit tanker has
diverted to Belgium's Zeebrugge, from an originally broadcast
destination of Rio De Janeiro.
Pacific LNG freight spot rates hit a record high on Friday,
with the cost of chartering a vessel to carry a shipment of the
super-chilled fuel from Australia to Japan jumping to $374,500
per day, said Henry Bennett at data intelligence firm Spark
Commodities.
Elsewhere, Japan's biggest power generator JERA has procured
2 million tonnes of LNG on the spot market for delivery between
November and March to ensure adequate power supply during the
peak winter demand season.
South Korea's KOGAS has awarded a buy tender for around
eight cargoes of LNG over December and January.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)