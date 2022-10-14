GLOBAL LNG-Asia spot prices continue downtrend, seen firming in the short term

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural
gas (LNG) prices continued its downtrend this week on healthy
inventories but are expected to rise in the short term, as
buyers will need to boost stock ahead of cold winter months and
as Europe faces higher price risk.
The average LNG price for November delivery into north-east
Asia <LNG-AS> was $32.5 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), down $1.50, or 4.4%, from the previous week, industry
sources estimated.
The average price for December delivery was estimated at
$34.5/mmBtu, the sources said.
"While we've seen a continued decline in spot pricing, this
has brought about some speculative interest from some Chinese
players, while not official, it does make sense to capitalise on
weakening rates," said Toby Copson, global head of trading and
advisory at consultancy Trident LNG.
He said that with the potential for weather to turn cold in
Asia, Japan and Korea have taken to issuing tenders for December
and January cargoes to see them through and keep current storage
buffer adequate.
"Short term, I see a firming market for those months around
mid to possibly high $30s. Any moves by Asia to secure will of
course have an impact on what's available for Europe so pricing
will reflect that," Copson added.
In Europe, while gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub eased
recently, backed by high inventory level and strong flow of LNG,
the risk of high prices remain as market players expect Russian
pipeline gas flows via Ukraine to come to a halt in the coming
weeks.
S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily DES
Northwest Europe LNG price benchmark, for cargoes delivered in
November on ex-ship (DES) basis, at $20.966/mmBtu on Oct. 13, a
discount of $23/mmBtu to the November gas price at the Dutch TTF
hub, said Ciaran Roe, global director of LNG.
"Discounts were more range-bound this week in the
low-$20s/mmBtu when freight rates continued to jump and price
differences between Europe and Asia LNG deliveries started to
stretch out accordingly," Roe added.
Morgan Stanley said in a recent report that given the fact
that Europe has been able to attract high volumes of LNG, prices
don't need to be as high as previously forecast; however, both
Global LNG market and European gas market are expected to remain
tight, suggesting prices in 2023 are "skewed higher".
"Northwest European forward DES prices remain in a steep
contango through mid-winter," said Samuel Good, head of LNG
pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus. Contango is where the
futures price is higher than the spot price.
"Floating storage and slow sailing to capture the pricing
time spreads continue to play a large part in this, with several
laden carriers holding offshore Spain's southwest coast this
week and several more again sitting off Europe's northwest and
Mediterranean coasts," he said.
On LNG freight, spot rates in both the Atlantic and the
Pacific basins hit new record highs, with the Atlantic rate
gaining $65,000 to $425,750/day and the Pacific rate rising
$63,250 to 392,500/day, according to Henry Bennett, global head
of pricing at Spark Commodities.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)