GLOBAL LNG-Asia spot prices down; Freeport outage worries European buyers

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices were down this week on renewed lockdown in
Shanghai, indicating lesser demand from China, while summer
procurement in other Asian countries picked up.
The news of an at least three-week shutdown at Freeport LNG,
operator of one of the largest U.S. export plants producing
liquefied natural gas, didn't affect Asian prices much, as most
of the cargoes were headed to Europe.
The average LNG price for July delivery into north-east Asia
<LNG-AS> was estimated at $23.5 per metric million British
thermal units (mmBtu), down $1.25 or 5.1% from the previous
week, industry sources said.
"While spot prices have declined in recent weeks relative to
the earlier days of the Russia-Ukraine war, they are still at
extremely high levels compared to historical patterns," said
Edmund Siau, LNG analyst at consultancy FGE.
Siau added that difficulties in ramping up alternative
sources of power generation push utilities to procure spot LNG
even though prices remain high.
Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) prices - which are widely used as a
benchmark for Asian LNG - was assessed by S&P Global Insights at
$23.486 per mmBtu on Thursday, following the Freeport outage
news, an increase of $1.694, or 7.8%, from the previous day.
In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed LNG prices
for a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into Northwest Europe at
$23.439 per mmBtu on June 9, at a discount of $3/mmBtu to the
July price on the Dutch gas TTF hub.
"European LNG prices flipped to a backwardation from a
contango for July deliveries after Freeport LNG stated all June
loadings were cancelled due to the fire," said Ciaran Roe,
global director of LNG at S&P Global Commodity insights.
"Prices for cargo deliveries for the first half of July
reached $23.489/mmBtu, while it reached $23.389/mmBtu for the
second half, reflecting a $0.10/mmBtu intramonth backwardation,"
Roe said.
Backwardation is when the forward price of the futures
contract is lower than the spot price, indicating tighter market
fundamentals. During a period of backwardation, inventories are
tapped as an additional source of supply to meet demand.
Industry sources said that the Freeport outage - which
coincides with Nord Stream 1 maintenance and some Norwegian gas
maintenance measures - would potentially push Europe to withdraw
some volumes from storage.
"Cargoes are not expected to be so easily replaceable given
the current global market tightness especially with the United
States' position as a swing supplier with flexible volumes. The
loss of Freeport volumes mean even a lesser amount of flexible
volumes," said Olumide Ajayi, senior LNG analyst at Refinitiv.
LNG freight spot rates continued to rise as vessel
availability tightens, with the Atlantic rates estimated at
$102,500 per day on June 9, and Pacific rates estimated at
$95,250 per day, according to Spark Commodities.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)