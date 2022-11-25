GLOBAL LNG-Asia spot prices hit 7-week high, tracking price moves in Europe

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural
gas (LNG) prices rose this week for the first time since
September and hit a 7 week high, tracking European gas prices on
cooler weather forecasts and after Gazprom threatened to further
reduce gas flows to Europe.
The average LNG price for January delivery into northeast
Asia <LNG-AS> was $31 per million British thermal units (mmBtu),
up $5.5, or 25.5%, from the previous week, industry sources
estimated.
"This week Asian rates traded up with a significant jump
midweek on the back on the news of the price cap and upward
pressure on European pricing," said Toby Copson, global head of
trading and advisory at Trident LNG.
"I expect some downside to come initially for front month if
more Chinese cities go in to lock-down and temperatures remain
mild. If we do see a cold snap we could see a resurgence to
cover short-term draw downs," he added.
In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights (SPGCI) assessed
its daily Northwest Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark, for
cargoes delivered in November on ex-ship (DES) basis, at
$29.056/mmBtu on Nov. 24, a discount of $10/mmBtu to the January
gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, according to Ciaran Roe, global
director of LNG
"While NWM is at a discount to JKM in the physical spot
market, the forward curves for the two benchmarks are showing
Europe (NWM) being above Asia (JKM) out until Q3 2023, implying
a current market view that Europe will be the prime destination
for cargoes during that period," Roe said.
EU energy ministers failed to agree on a gas price cap on
Thursday, and postponed adoption of other European Commission
proposals, such as a joint gas purchasing and fast-tracking
renewable permits, to a meeting slated for Dec. 13.
"If a price cap does get approved at the level proposed -275
euros/MWh- this won't really challenge the status quo since the
chances of the price cap being triggered seem very slim.
(However) it could still expose the market to speculation and
does not deter prices from hitting new record highs during
winter," said Ryhana Rasidi, gas and LNG analyst at data
analytics firm Kpler.
Alex Froley, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS said
that Europe's overall position remains fairly healthy with a
substantial backlog of around 28 vessels waiting offshore Europe
to deliver.
Froley said that despite the storage backlog, Europe is
attracting rare cargoes from the Pacific Basin: the Woodside
Rees Withers LNG vessel has arrived off the coast of Spain with
a cargo from Australia, the first direct Australian cargo to
Europe since 2012.
Another vessel, the BW Paris looks to be carrying an
Indonesian cargo towards Europe, which would be the second to
Europe in history after another vessel headed to France in early
November.
LNG freight rates have seen sharp declines this week, with
both basins down over 20% as the longer-than-expected Freeport
delays and continued reduction in floating storage have freed up
vessels for the spot market, according to Henry Bennett, global
head of pricing at Spark Commodities.
The Atlantic rate on Friday fell to $375,750/day while the
Pacific rate fell to $356,250/day.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Christina Fincher)