GLOBAL LNG-Asian prices stable on Japanese demand, Europe uncertainty

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural
gas (LNG) prices were stable this week on solid demand form
Japanese utilities but amid renewed uncertainty over Russian
supply after Moscow's demanded that some countries should pay
for gas purchases in roubles.
The market is also trying to comprehend the long-term impact
on LNG markets after the United States said it will work to
supply 15 billion cubic metres of LNG to the European Union this
year to help it wean off Russian energy supplies.
The average LNG price for May delivery into north-east Asia
<LNG-AS> was estimated at $35.00 per metric million British
thermal units (mmBtu), down $0.50 from the previous week,
industry sources said.
In Asia, Japanese utilities tapped the spot market after an
earthquake urged higher demand for LNG to replenish stocks.
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will
seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries,
raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. It
remains unclear whether Russia has the power to unilaterally
change existing contracts agreed upon in euros.
"Russia’s demand to be paid in roubles for its gas supplies
re-injected some uncertainty and volatility into the market in
recent days, which could continue into next week. However, at
present it doesn’t look like either Europe or Russian want the
flows of pipeline gas to physically stop," said Alex Froley, gas
and LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.
Senior U.S. administration officials did not specify what
amount or percentage of the extra LNG supply would come from the
United States.
U.S. LNG plants are producing at full capacity and analysts
say most of any additional U.S. gas sent to Europe would have to
come from exports that would have gone elsewhere.
"You have to break the global gas market model a bit to take
this LNG volume form somewhere else and there are not very clear
signals now who is going to take responsibility," said Victor
Tenev, LNG Business Consultant at ROITI Ltd.
There are also questions over whether Europe will be able to
handle such additional volumes with an already stretched
regasification capacity.
"Even if they are willing to load these cargoes, we might
reach a choke point where several ships cannot unload due to the
limited regasification capacity in Europe," Tenev added.
Tamir Druz, managing director at Capra Energy said that
while additional U.S. LNG could be achievable given the new
capacity the United States has added in 2022, finding slots for
cargoes is emerging as a key bottleneck in Europe's ability to
displace Russian gas with LNG.
"A rapid deployment of additional floating terminals and
storage units (FSRUs) into Europe can help resolve this within a
compressed time frame," he said.
