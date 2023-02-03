GLOBAL LNG-Asian spot prices ease to over one-year low amid ample inventory levels

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Prices of Asian spot
liquefied natural gas (LNG) eased for a seventh consecutive
week, falling to a near one-and-a-half year low, amid ample
inventories in North Asia and Europe.
The average LNG price for March delivery into Northeast Asia
<LNG-AS> was at $18.50 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), industry sources estimated, its lowest levels since
August 2021.
This is $1, or 5.1%, lower than the previous week, and down
34% since the start of the year.
"Both Europe and North Asia are expected to exit winter with
comfortable gas storage cushions and are not under pressure for
prompt procurement," said Lee Ken Kiat, senior analyst for gas
and LNG at consultancy FGE.
"(The) impending Freeport restart has contributed to
improved sentiment and softer prices, but it is still unclear
how quickly the plant will ramp back up to capacity," he added,
referring to the plant of Freeport LNG which shut due to a fire
in June.
The second largest LNG exporter in the U.S. had sought
approval from federal regulators to start loading LNG onto ships
at its long-idled export plant in Texas, according to a filing
made available on Thursday. But analysts do not expect Freeport
to reach full capacity until mid-March or later.
Amid easing spot prices, some energy companies in Asian
emerging markets such as Thailand's PTT as well as GAIL Ltd and
Petronet from India began seeking cargoes for delivery during
February to April.
Bangladesh also aims to buy more spot cargoes in the next
few months, said officials at the country's national gas
company, reversing a government decision to halt spot purchases
after prices spiked last year.
"Lower delivered prices have brought back several firms that
had been largely priced out through much of 2022, with a couple
awarding tenders over the course of the week," said Samuel Good,
head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus, referring
to tenders issued by South Korean utility KOMIPO and
Bangladesh's state-owned RPGCL.
In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily
north-west Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes
delivered in March on ex-ship (DES) basis at $16.759/mmBtu on
Feb. 2, a discount of $1.10/mmBtu to the March gas price at the
Dutch gas TTF hub, said Ciaran Roe, global director of LNG.
Through to late March, forecasts for minimum temperatures
are broadly above seasonal norms, with the exception of a brief
cold spell next week, added Argus' Good.
"Together with continued sizeable underground gas storage
inventories, this has continued to hold European gas hub prices
lower than the levels we'd seen through most of last year," he
said.
Meanwhile on LNG spot freight, Atlantic rates were little
changed on the week at $55,750/day on Friday, said Henry
Bennett, global head of pricing at Spark Commodities. Pacific
rates, however, slid to $68,750/day.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)