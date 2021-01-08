GLOBAL LNG-Asian spot prices rise to record high

* Lack of shipping availability sends shipping rates up
* Colder than-average winter in Asia drives demand
* Prices are expected to ease in March
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Asian spot prices for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) jumped nearly 50% this week to a
record high, based on available data going back to 2009, as
logistical issues disrupt supply to the world's top consuming
region.
The average LNG price for February delivery into northeast
Asia <LNG-AS> is estimated to be around $21.45 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), according to pricing agency S&P
Global Platts, up 47% from the previous week ($14.60).
The price is a record high since Platts started assessing
the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) in February 2009, which combines
deals from some of the world's biggest consumers and became the
reference price for spot deals.
An individual cargo was also closed above $30 per mmBTu, one
trader said.
Spot Asian LNG prices led the global energy complex last
year, gaining more than 140%.
The rally this week - eight months after the JKM fell to an
all-time low of $1.82 per mmBtu - partially results from strong
demand for heating during a colder-than-average winter and a
shortage of supply in key producing countries such as Malaysia.
Japanese power generators are reducing run rates on their
gas plants as they compete with LNG buyers across northern Asia.
In addition, there have been logistical constraints in
bringing supply from the United States and Europe to the
Pacific.
Trafigura, one of the biggest independent traders of LNG,
has pushed up prices for delivery in the first half of February,
bidding for cargoes at $25.00 and $27.80 for delivery in South
Korea, two analysts said.
Freight rates have risen five-fold in two months to $223,000
per day according to Spark Commodities. Traders mentioned rate
requests above $300,000 a day for a carrier, with no independent
confirmation the deal was closed.
"In just two months, the LNG market went through a complete
180-degree rotation," research firm Kpler said in a report.
"This situation is unlikely to hold for an extended period,"
it added.
Prices for delivery in the second half of February have
eased to $18.18 in intraday bids. Contracts for the first half
of March were above $12.00, up from $7.85 on Dec. 23, analysts
said.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Nina Chestney and
Marguerita Choy)