Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GLOBAL LNG-Asian spot prices rise to record high

01/08/2021 | 03:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Lack of shipping availability sends shipping rates up

* Colder than-average winter in Asia drives demand

* Prices are expected to ease in March

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) jumped nearly 50% this week to a record high, based on available data going back to 2009, as logistical issues disrupt supply to the world's top consuming region.

The average LNG price for February delivery into northeast Asia <LNG-AS> is estimated to be around $21.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), according to pricing agency S&P Global Platts, up 47% from the previous week ($14.60).

The price is a record high since Platts started assessing the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) in February 2009, which combines deals from some of the world's biggest consumers and became the reference price for spot deals.

An individual cargo was also closed above $30 per mmBTu, one trader said.

Spot Asian LNG prices led the global energy complex last year, gaining more than 140%.

The rally this week - eight months after the JKM fell to an all-time low of $1.82 per mmBtu - partially results from strong demand for heating during a colder-than-average winter and a shortage of supply in key producing countries such as Malaysia.

Japanese power generators are reducing run rates on their gas plants as they compete with LNG buyers across northern Asia.

In addition, there have been logistical constraints in bringing supply from the United States and Europe to the Pacific.

Trafigura, one of the biggest independent traders of LNG, has pushed up prices for delivery in the first half of February, bidding for cargoes at $25.00 and $27.80 for delivery in South Korea, two analysts said.

Freight rates have risen five-fold in two months to $223,000 per day according to Spark Commodities. Traders mentioned rate requests above $300,000 a day for a carrier, with no independent confirmation the deal was closed.

"In just two months, the LNG market went through a complete 180-degree rotation," research firm Kpler said in a report.

"This situation is unlikely to hold for an extended period," it added.

Prices for delivery in the second half of February have eased to $18.18 in intraday bids. Contracts for the first half of March were above $12.00, up from $7.85 on Dec. 23, analysts said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Nina Chestney and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Concludes Steps to Maintain its Lending Capacity
PU
03:46pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Establishes Weekly Report to Highlight Seasonable and Perishable Product Trends
PU
03:37pCOVID SCIENCE-Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works against virus variants in lab; arthritis drugs improve COVID-19 survival
RE
03:31pFed Chair Powell ramped up calls with Congress in November
RE
03:26pBrazil biomedical venter fiocruz says arrival of active ingredient for astrazeneca vaccine delayed
RE
03:23pBrazil health regulator reports a serious event in final stage clinical test for covid-19 vaccine developed by janssen
RE
03:22pBrazil health regulator anvisa says janssen and researchers say adverse event not related to the vaccine
RE
03:21pBrazil health regulator reports a serious event in final stage clinical test for covid-19 vaccine developed by janssen
RE
03:21pCovid-19 Surge Ends Seven Months of U.S. Jobs Growth -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:20pGLOBAL LNG-Asian spot prices rise to record high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
3KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
4Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day
5S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: The great reflation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ