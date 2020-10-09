Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
By the same author
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Acquisitions, acquisitions, acquisitions
Will the stimulus package ever see the light of the day?
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Gilead sells Remdesivir to the E.U, Morgan Stanleys new acquisition
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Indices up despite worse-than-expected Jobless claims
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New iPhone 5G, Facebook bans QAnon groups
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Donald Trump returns in full form to Twitter
More articles

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Acquisitions, acquisitions, acquisitions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 09:47am EDT

Many financial transactions to end the week, with the acquisition of the Milan Stock Exchange from the LSE by Euronext and rumors of the acquisition of Xilinx by AMD. In terms of results, Zalando, Novo Nordisk and Pandora will do better than expected this year.

Earnings season. Tryg, J D Wetherspoon, Investment AB are among companies reporting their earnings today.

Bye bye Huawei. Orange Belgium and Proximus will replace Huawei equipment with Nokia in Belgium and Luxembourg. "Nokia was selected after an in-depth comparative process, based on technological, operational and financial criteria", it said.

Euronext buys the Milan Stock Exchange. The London Stock Exchange has signed an agreement to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext for €4.325 billion. The transaction is carried out on the basis of an Ebitda multiple of 16.7 times. It is expected to be completed during the first half of 2021. The LSE will in turn be able to finalize the acquisition of Refinitiv. Euronext thus recovers an important asset, which includes not only the Milan Stock Exchange but also several key European platforms beyond equities.

Techno-merger? The Wall Street Journal has learned that Advanced Micro Devices is in advanced negotiations to acquire Xilinx, a deal worth more than $30 billion. This transaction would confirm that companies in the sector don't find their valuation multiples delusional. Xilinx is currently worth $26 billion on the stock market.

IBM will sell its less dynamic assets. International Business Machines is booming on the stock market after declaring that it is ready to sell its "Managed Infrastructure Services" division, in order to focus on artificial intelligence and the cloud. This operation is well received because the MIS division is the one that generates the least margins.

This bodes well for the future. Novo Nordisk, Zalando and Pandora are raising their 2020 outlook. These European companies are therefore sending out a positive signal at the opening of the quarterly season.

In other news. WarnerMedia (AT&T Group), is preparing a restructuring plan that will result in thousands of job cuts. Raiffeisen Informatik has sold 4.4 million SoftwareOne shares, or 2.78% of the capital, in a private placement. Takeda and other laboratories are testing human plasma to cure coronavirus. DKSH finalized the integration of Axieo in Australia and New Zealand. Liberty Global owns 82% of Sunrise following its takeover bid for the Swiss telecommunications operator.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -2.57% 84.9701 Delayed Quote.88.64%
DKSH HOLDING AG 0.78% 64.4 Delayed Quote.21.25%
HUAWEI CULTURE CO.,LTD. 0.37% 2.7 End-of-day quote.-15.09%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -1.17% 129.826 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) 1.54% 211.2 Delayed Quote.36.39%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC 2.03% 957.5 Delayed Quote.-43.78%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 2.40% 21.28 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NOKIA OYJ 3.26% 3.4305 Delayed Quote.0.83%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 2.61% 450.65 Delayed Quote.13.63%
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. 2.94% 14.68 Delayed Quote.-30.92%
PANDORA A/S 16.38% 568.2 Delayed Quote.68.12%
PROXIMUS SA 1.36% 16.81 Delayed Quote.-35.03%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 2.52% 13.83 End-of-day quote.-38.23%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG 0.28% 109.3 Delayed Quote.43.33%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED -0.33% 3655 End-of-day quote.-15.63%
TRYG A/S -3.18% 200.8 Delayed Quote.5.11%
XILINX, INC. 13.69% 118.57 Delayed Quote.8.41%
ZALANDO SE 2.53% 85.34 Delayed Quote.83.71%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group