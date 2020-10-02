GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Alphabet, Goldman Sachs

Covid-19 at Amazon. Online sales giant Amazon.com announced that more than 19,000 of its employees have contracted coronavirus this year in the United States.

Delayed launch. Google (Alphabet) is postponing the launch in Australia of News Showcase, a service that includes press articles that the search engine has agreed to pay for, citing regulatory complications, just three months after the announcement of the new tool.

IPOs. Playboy Enterprises will go public by merging with Mountain Crest, already listed, while the Roblox video game platform is also knocking on the door, as is mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans.

Carnival stays on the dock. Carnival cancels most of its cruises until the end of the year, except from the ports of Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida. On Wednesday, U.S. authorities announced the extension of the ban on sailing for boats carrying 250 passengers plus.

GM cards at GS. Goldman Sachs is in the process of buying back the credit cards of General Motors, learned the Wall Street Journal. The rumor had already circulated recently. The American business daily quoted this time a price in the order of $2.5 billion. Goldman Sachs has allegedly beaten Barclays in this matter.

In other news. The Boeing Company confirms the consolidation of B787 production in South Carolina. Tesla reduced the entry price of its Model 3 in China by 8%. Moody's reduces Vale's debt to investment grade. Pool Corp replaces E*Trade in the S&P500. LyondellBasell and Sasol create a joint venture in polyethylene.