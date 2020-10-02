Log in
Romain
Fournier

Journalist
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Alphabet, Goldman Sachs

10/02/2020 | 09:42am EDT

Company news is dense before the weekend, with IPOs and news from Amazon and Google.

Covid-19 at Amazon. Online sales giant Amazon.com announced that more than 19,000 of its employees have contracted coronavirus this year in the United States.

Delayed launch.  Google (Alphabet) is postponing the launch in Australia of News Showcase, a service that includes press articles that the search engine has agreed to pay for, citing regulatory complications, just three months after the announcement of the new tool.

IPOs. Playboy Enterprises will go public by merging with Mountain Crest, already listed, while the Roblox video game platform is also knocking on the door, as is mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans.

Carnival stays on the dock. Carnival cancels most of its cruises until the end of the year, except from the ports of Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida. On Wednesday, U.S. authorities announced the extension of the ban on sailing for boats carrying 250 passengers plus.

GM cards at GS. Goldman Sachs is in the process of buying back the credit cards of General Motors, learned the Wall Street Journal. The rumor had already circulated recently. The American business daily quoted this time a price in the order of $2.5 billion. Goldman Sachs has allegedly beaten Barclays in this matter.

In other news. The Boeing Company confirms the consolidation of B787 production in South Carolina. Tesla reduced the entry price of its Model 3 in China by 8%. Moody's reduces Vale's debt to investment grade. Pool Corp replaces E*Trade in the S&P500. LyondellBasell and Sasol create a joint venture in polyethylene.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.40% 1465.16 Delayed Quote.11.09%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.21% 3185.1501 Delayed Quote.74.33%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC -3.63% 14.4938 Delayed Quote.-70.43%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.76% 27622.25 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.58% 49.26 Delayed Quote.8.57%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.48% 29.96 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. -0.95% 15.224 Delayed Quote.-27.77%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. 1.22% 69.32 Delayed Quote.-27.88%
MOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP -0.23% 10.18 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -1.38% 11439.164121 Delayed Quote.30.75%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.24% 11198.952187 Delayed Quote.26.23%
POOL CORPORATION -2.02% 322.36 Delayed Quote.57.52%
S&P 500 -0.89% 3352.9 Delayed Quote.4.09%
SASOL LIMITED -0.83% 128.5 End-of-day quote.-57.66%
TESLA, INC. -3.21% 435.9 Delayed Quote.435.65%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.91% 164.69 Delayed Quote.-49.27%
VALE S.A. -0.42% 58.86 End-of-day quote.10.43%

