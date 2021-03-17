Log in
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BMW, Samsung, Baidu

03/17/2021 | 11:04am EDT
BMW's results and outlook and Samsung's supply concerns are making headlines today. The EMA is trying to reassure on AstraZeneca's vaccine. Baidu raised more than $3 billion in Hong Kong.

 

 

Pinduoduo, BMW, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Verbund, ZTE Corporation, Ferrexpo, Virbac and ID Logistics are among companies reporting their results today.

 

Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine still outweigh risks, says EMA.

BMW targets 6-8% annual EBIT margin, versus consensus of 5.7%.

Baidu raises $3.05 billion with its Hong Kong IPO.

Honda Motor to temporarily cut production at North American sites due to semiconductor shortage.

Uber to give UK drivers additional rights.

Banco Santander will buy a $4.3 billion portfolio of Miami-based client assets from Credit Agricole Indosuez.

Cerberus reportedly the latest suitor for HSBC's network

Pfizer sells its biosimilars assets in China to WuXi Biologics.

Interim CEO for Bpost.

Google (Alphabet) lowers commission charged on apps.

Vedanta raises its offer for its Indian subsidiary to INR 235 per share.

 


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. -1.01% 41.25 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
ALPHABET INC. -1.10% 2057.02 Delayed Quote.18.90%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.77% 7103 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
BAIDU, INC. -0.65% 264.23 Delayed Quote.23.37%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -0.02% 2.916 Delayed Quote.14.83%
BMW AG 5.11% 84.55 Delayed Quote.11.45%
BPOST SA 4.65% 8.445 Real-time Quote.-4.95%
CERBERUS TELECOM ACQUISITION CORP. 0.40% 9.98 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
FERREXPO PLC 1.69% 361.2 Delayed Quote.25.69%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.51% 3337 End-of-day quote.15.97%
ID LOGISTICS GROUP 0.42% 238 Real-time Quote.4.87%
PFIZER, INC. -1.03% 35.45 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
PINDUODUO INC. -10.98% 143.22 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.22% 82800 End-of-day quote.2.22%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -4.32% 56.3 Delayed Quote.15.39%
VEDANTA LIMITED -0.75% 224.8 Delayed Quote.40.33%
VERBUND AG -6.41% 62.75 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
VIRBAC -0.43% 232.5 Real-time Quote.-1.89%
ZTE CORPORATION 1.17% 28.55 End-of-day quote.-15.16%
