GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BMW, Samsung, Baidu

Pinduoduo, BMW, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Verbund, ZTE Corporation, Ferrexpo, Virbac and ID Logistics are among companies reporting their results today.

Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine still outweigh risks, says EMA.

BMW targets 6-8% annual EBIT margin, versus consensus of 5.7%.

Baidu raises $3.05 billion with its Hong Kong IPO.

Honda Motor to temporarily cut production at North American sites due to semiconductor shortage.

Uber to give UK drivers additional rights.

Banco Santander will buy a $4.3 billion portfolio of Miami-based client assets from Credit Agricole Indosuez.

Cerberus reportedly the latest suitor for HSBC's network

Pfizer sells its biosimilars assets in China to WuXi Biologics.

Interim CEO for Bpost.

Google (Alphabet) lowers commission charged on apps.

Vedanta raises its offer for its Indian subsidiary to INR 235 per share.