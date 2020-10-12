Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain
Fournier

Journalist
By the same author
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing, Airbus, KPN
Markets sharply up
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Acquisitions, acquisitions, acquisitions
Will the stimulus package ever see the light of the day?
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Gilead sells Remdesivir to the E.U, Morgan Stanleys new acquisition
TODAY ON WALL STREET: Indices up despite worse-than-expected Jobless claims
More articles

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing, Airbus, KPN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 09:55am EDT

To start the week, a new episode in the Boeing / Airbus / WTO case, EQT is reportedly looking into KPN, while Carmat and Neovacs finance themselves. Apple aficionados are waiting for the presentation show of the new iPhone 5G on Tuesday.

Earnings season: Galp Energia, Flughafen Zürich, Network International and Ekinops are among companies reporting their earnings today.

It's a win-win situation. Brussels is calling on the United States to lift customs duties imposed on European products following the Airbus-Boeing dispute, or else the EU will lift its own barriers after the latest WTO ruling, according to the Financial Times. Since the two regions are directly or indirectly helping their own champion, it would be good for them to come to an agreement. But the geopolitical stakes are complex...

KPN courted? Bloomberg has learned that EQT plans to buy Royal KPN for some $11 billion, a rumor reminiscent of the early 2019, making Brookfield interested in the Dutch operator. Negotiations would only be at the preliminary stage. Transactions on telecom operators are not legion in Europe, except for the ongoing divestments in Italy and the delisting of Altice Europe.

Apple at the center of news. On Tuesday, the Californian company should present four iPhone 12 equipped for 5G. In addition, the American justice confirmed that Apple does not have to grant access to Epic Games on its app store before the trial scheduled for the middle of next year.

In other news. Triller, an alternative application to TikTok, is considering going public in the United States, Reuters has learned. The American pharmaceutical group Mallinckrodt is filing for bankruptcy (Chapter 11). Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen will step down in mid-2021.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.57% 66.33 Real-time Quote.-48.82%
APPLE INC. 2.83% 119.9602 Delayed Quote.59.33%
EKINOPS 1.89% 6.46 Real-time Quote.-4.08%
EQT AB -0.93% 174.65 Delayed Quote.62.08%
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG -0.69% 129.6 Delayed Quote.-26.15%
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. -2.30% 8.216 Delayed Quote.-43.48%
MALLINCKRODT PLC -31.19% 0.75 Delayed Quote.-78.51%
MIKRON HOLDING AG -0.75% 5.3 Delayed Quote.-21.01%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC -2.08% 311 Delayed Quote.-50.48%
ROYAL KPN N.V. 6.49% 2.381 Delayed Quote.-15.05%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group