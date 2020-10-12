GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing, Airbus, KPN

Earnings season: Galp Energia, Flughafen Zürich, Network International and Ekinops are among companies reporting their earnings today.

It's a win-win situation. Brussels is calling on the United States to lift customs duties imposed on European products following the Airbus-Boeing dispute, or else the EU will lift its own barriers after the latest WTO ruling, according to the Financial Times. Since the two regions are directly or indirectly helping their own champion, it would be good for them to come to an agreement. But the geopolitical stakes are complex...

KPN courted? Bloomberg has learned that EQT plans to buy Royal KPN for some $11 billion, a rumor reminiscent of the early 2019, making Brookfield interested in the Dutch operator. Negotiations would only be at the preliminary stage. Transactions on telecom operators are not legion in Europe, except for the ongoing divestments in Italy and the delisting of Altice Europe.

Apple at the center of news. On Tuesday, the Californian company should present four iPhone 12 equipped for 5G. In addition, the American justice confirmed that Apple does not have to grant access to Epic Games on its app store before the trial scheduled for the middle of next year.

In other news. Triller, an alternative application to TikTok, is considering going public in the United States, Reuters has learned. The American pharmaceutical group Mallinckrodt is filing for bankruptcy (Chapter 11). Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen will step down in mid-2021.