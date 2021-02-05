Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Ford, Gilead, Pinterest

02/05/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The results of large companies are pouring: Ford, Enel, Carlsberg and Peloton unveiled their performances.

 

 

 

Earnings season: It publishes today. Linde, Sanofi, The Estée Lauder, BNP Paribas, Neste, Vinci, Regeneron, Aon Plc, Intesa, Assa Abloy and Carlsberg are among companies posting their results today.

  • - Carlsberg: the Danish brewer published annual results higher than expectations. Operating profit is expected to grow this year by between 3 and 10%.
  • - Enel: Results are in line with targets.
  • - Ford Motor: the group is losing $2.8 billion in Q4 and plans to invest $29 billion in the electric sector. The stock gained 0.9% post-closing.
  • - Gilead: the quarterly publication is considered solid by the market, which boosts the stock by 2.5% after closing.
  • - Peloton Interactive: results are better than expected and the outlook is brighter than expected, but the market is not satiated as the stock loses 8% outside of trading hours.
  • - Pinterest: very good reception of the results, with a stock that gained nearly 10% off-market.
  • - Snap: the group published better-than-expected results, but the stock was heckled outside trading hours, down 7.5%.
  • - Kia Motor has approached potential partners in the United States as part of the Apple Car project, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • - Ant Financial (Alibaba) will split in two and plans to go public within two years.
  • - Johnson & Johnson has applied to the FDA for emergency approval of its Cpvid-19 vaccine for use in the United States.
  • - Robinhood removes limitations on GameStop and AMC Entertainment transactions.
  • - Deutsche Lufthansa raised €1.6 billion through bonds.
  • - Greek yogurt specialist Chobani plans to go public in New York, according to the Wall Street Journal.

© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.01% 264.205 Delayed Quote.14.71%
AON PLC 4.50% 217.86 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
ASSA ABLOY AB 0.70% 217.1 Delayed Quote.6.37%
BNP PARIBAS 2.67% 43.615 Real-time Quote.-1.44%
CARLSBERG A/S 3.09% 960.8 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -0.18% 11.095 Delayed Quote.2.87%
ENEL S.P.A. -1.45% 8.431 Delayed Quote.3.38%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.48% 11.485 Delayed Quote.29.35%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.07% 67.19 Delayed Quote.12.99%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.57% 2.0435 Delayed Quote.5.01%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.78% 164.71 Delayed Quote.2.93%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION 0.41% 98100 End-of-day quote.57.21%
LINDE 0.00%End-of-day quote.1.52%
NESTE OYJ -6.44% 55.2 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -7.65% 145.0335 Delayed Quote.3.83%
PINTEREST, INC. 4.52% 81.93 Delayed Quote.18.12%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.43% 500 Delayed Quote.3.26%
SANOFI 2.28% 80.61 Real-time Quote.0.17%
SNAP INC. -0.93% 57.89 Delayed Quote.16.46%
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 7.57% 271.3489 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
VINCI SA 5.22% 85.54 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ