GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Ford, Gilead, Pinterest

Earnings season: It publishes today. Linde, Sanofi, The Estée Lauder, BNP Paribas, Neste, Vinci, Regeneron, Aon Plc, Intesa, Assa Abloy and Carlsberg are among companies posting their results today.
- - Carlsberg: the Danish brewer published annual results higher than expectations. Operating profit is expected to grow this year by between 3 and 10%.
- - Enel: Results are in line with targets.
- - Ford Motor: the group is losing $2.8 billion in Q4 and plans to invest $29 billion in the electric sector. The stock gained 0.9% post-closing.
- - Gilead: the quarterly publication is considered solid by the market, which boosts the stock by 2.5% after closing.
- - Peloton Interactive: results are better than expected and the outlook is brighter than expected, but the market is not satiated as the stock loses 8% outside of trading hours.
- - Pinterest: very good reception of the results, with a stock that gained nearly 10% off-market.
- - Snap: the group published better-than-expected results, but the stock was heckled outside trading hours, down 7.5%.
- - Kia Motor has approached potential partners in the United States as part of the Apple Car project, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- - Ant Financial (Alibaba) will split in two and plans to go public within two years.
- - Johnson & Johnson has applied to the FDA for emergency approval of its Cpvid-19 vaccine for use in the United States.
- - Robinhood removes limitations on GameStop and AMC Entertainment transactions.
- - Deutsche Lufthansa raised €1.6 billion through bonds.
- - Greek yogurt specialist Chobani plans to go public in New York, according to the Wall Street Journal.