Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: MasterCard, Volkswagen, Goldman Sachs

12/07/2020 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastercard is involved in a scandal with Pornhub, Goldman Sachs heads to the sunshine state, and Zalando loses a co-leader.

  • Mastercard will examine its relationship with Pornhub after the publication of a New York Times op-ed alleging videos showing abuse of minors.
  • EQT sells Aploena to PAI Partners for €1.6 billion.
  • Volkswagen's CEO expects autonomous vehicles on the market between 2025 and 2030.
  • French banks Société Générale and Crédit du Nord validate the merger of their two networks.
  • Goldman Sachs will set up its asset management in Florida, sulking New York.
  • The Munich public prosecutor's office opens an investigation against EY in the Wirecard case.
  • Engine N°1, a new ESG activist fund, wants to put pressure on Exxon Mobil.
  • Elliott offers CHF 0.80 per Aryzta share to buy the group, the board examines the proposal.
  • Sportswear Company SpA (brand Stone Island) joins Moncler.
  • Bayer signs development agreement with Atara for its early-stage oncology candidate ATA3271.
  • Jean-Pierre Mustier's resignation from UniCredit orders has nothing to do with a possible acquisition of Banca Monte dei Paschi, said the new chairman, Pier Carlo Padoan.
  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) will place JPY1,000 billion (approximately $9.6 billion) of debt in the bond market, a record in Japan.
  • Zalando Rubin Ritter's co-CEO, Zalando Rubin Ritter, will resign at the next shareholders' meeting in 2021 after 11 years with the company.
  • Nissan uses its electric vehicles to power the grid.
  • Yara wants to launch a CO2-neutral ammonia plant in Norway.
  • Relief Therapeutics has recruited the required patient quota in its Covid-19 study.

© MarketScreener.com 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARYZTA AG 0.76% 0.728 Delayed Quote.-33.04%
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 13.40% 26.54 Delayed Quote.69.31%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.75% 1.128 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
BAYER AG -0.92% 47.34 Delayed Quote.-34.98%
EQT AB -0.50% 189.75 Delayed Quote.72.50%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.38% 40.76 Delayed Quote.-41.69%
GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. -1.53% 19.11 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
MASTERCARD 0.55% 345.47 Delayed Quote.15.96%
MONCLER S.P.A. 3.45% 44.46 Delayed Quote.11.53%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION -0.86% 2533.5 End-of-day quote.-8.11%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.64% 532.6 End-of-day quote.-16.27%
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG 4.16% 0.434 Delayed Quote.40,800.00%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -3.17% 17.76 Real-time Quote.-41.02%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.23% 8.027 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.61% 143.74 Delayed Quote.-18.82%
WIRECARD AG -0.89% 0.5215 Delayed Quote.-99.52%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 1.49% 363.3 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
ZALANDO SE 0.30% 78.92 Delayed Quote.74.90%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ