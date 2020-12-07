GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: MasterCard, Volkswagen, Goldman Sachs

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Romain Fournier
Chief Editor
All his articles
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: MasterCard, Volkswagen, Goldman Sachs
12/07/2020 | 10:33am EST
Romain Fournier
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Mastercard is involved in a scandal with Pornhub, Goldman Sachs heads to the sunshine state, and Zalando loses a co-leader.
Mastercard
will examine its relationship with Pornhub after the publication of a New York Times op-ed alleging videos showing abuse of minors.
EQT
sells Aploena to
PAI Partners
for €1.6 billion.
Volkswagen
's CEO expects autonomous vehicles on the market between 2025 and 2030.
French banks
Société Générale
and
Crédit du Nord
validate the merger of their two networks.
Goldman Sachs
will set up its asset management in Florida, sulking New York.
The Munich public prosecutor's office opens an investigation against
EY
in the
Wirecard
case.
Engine N°1, a new ESG activist fund, wants to put pressure on
Exxon Mobil
.
Elliott
offers CHF 0.80 per
Aryzta
share to buy the group, the board examines the proposal.
Sportswear Company SpA (brand Stone Island) joins
Moncler
.
Bayer
signs development agreement with
Atara
for its early-stage oncology candidate ATA3271.
Jean-Pierre Mustier's resignation from
UniCredit
orders has nothing to do with a possible acquisition of
Banca Monte dei Paschi
, said the new chairman, Pier Carlo Padoan.
Nippon Telegraph
and
Telephone Corporation
(NTT) will place JPY1,000 billion (approximately $9.6 billion) of debt in the bond market, a record in Japan.
Zalando
Rubin Ritter's co-CEO, Zalando Rubin Ritter, will resign at the next shareholders' meeting in 2021 after 11 years with the company.
Nissan
uses its electric vehicles to power the grid.
Yara
wants to launch a CO2-neutral ammonia plant in Norway.
Relief Therapeutics
has recruited the required patient quota in its Covid-19 study.
© MarketScreener.com 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ARYZTA AG
0.76%
0.728
-33.04%
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
13.40%
26.54
69.31%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
-2.75%
1.128
-19.17%
BAYER AG
-0.92%
47.34
-34.98%
EQT AB
-0.50%
189.75
72.50%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
-2.38%
40.76
-41.69%
GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC.
-1.53%
19.11
-9.45%
MASTERCARD
0.55%
345.47
15.96%
MONCLER S.P.A.
3.45%
44.46
11.53%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
-0.86%
2533.5
-8.11%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
-1.64%
532.6
-16.27%
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG
4.16%
0.434
40,800.00%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
-3.17%
17.76
-41.02%
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
-1.23%
8.027
-38.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-1.61%
143.74
-18.82%
WIRECARD AG
-0.89%
0.5215
-99.52%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
1.49%
363.3
-1.18%
ZALANDO SE
0.30%
78.92
74.90%
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master