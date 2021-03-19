Log in
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nike, Fedex, Geely

03/19/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Nike's results disappointed the market, while Fedex's results did not. Financial transactions continue, such as Chubb's acquisition of The Hartford Financial Services, or the finalization of Aveva's acquisition of OSIsoft. In the automotive sector, semiconductor shortages continue and Geely is targeting Tesla.

 

-Nike is down 4% in after-hours trading after reporting disappointing quarterly results. Fedex gains 4% after strong numbers.

-Aveva (Schneider Electric) closes the acquisition of OSIsoft for $5 billion.

-The NFL received commitments of $110 billion over 11 years to broadcast its games, from CBS, ESPN, Fox Corporation, NBC and com.

-Germany, France and Italy to take over AstraZeneca vaccination as of today.

-Geely will launch a new premium electric brand with the goal of competing with Tesla.

-Chubb proposes to buy The Hartford Financial Services at USD 65 per share.

-With Zeekr, a premium brand, Geely wants to rival Tesla.

-NatWest buys back £1.1bn of its own shares from the UK government.

-Autonomous driving start-up Momenta raises $500 million from SAIC, Toyota and other investors.

-Thomson Reuters and certain Refinitiv executives sell 1.9% of the London Stock Exchange via a private placement.

-Suncor Energy invests in Svante, a carbon capture technology company.

-Blackstone to buy Desotec.

-Chevron and Exxon Mobil gained 1.2% and 1.5% respectively in pre-market trading, benefiting from the rebound in oil prices after five consecutive sessions of decline.

-China's military has banned Tesla vehicles from entering its facilities because of concerns about sensitive data collection by cameras built into the vehicles, Bloomberg reports.


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.38% 7100 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 0.76% 3433 Delayed Quote.6.50%
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. 0.32% 31.61 Delayed Quote.14.57%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.08% 104.31 Delayed Quote.23.29%
CHUBB LIMITED -4.36% 160.62 Delayed Quote.9.23%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.09% 56.84 Delayed Quote.37.82%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.04% 23.95 End-of-day quote.-9.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.14% 63.74 Delayed Quote.31.04%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -2.77% 7154 Delayed Quote.-18.32%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -0.18% 190.4 Delayed Quote.13.63%
NIKE, INC. -4.46% 136.86 Delayed Quote.2.37%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -1.57% 125.65 Real-time Quote.7.90%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.29% 27.56 Delayed Quote.27.31%
TESLA, INC. -1.02% 645.705 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.51% 71.8 Delayed Quote.12.68%
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -0.35% 67.86 Delayed Quote.39.14%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.39% 10220 End-of-day quote.24.79%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.07% 8644 End-of-day quote.8.63%
WTI 1.13% 60.47 Delayed Quote.33.98%
