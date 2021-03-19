GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nike, Fedex, Geely

-Nike is down 4% in after-hours trading after reporting disappointing quarterly results. Fedex gains 4% after strong numbers.

-Aveva (Schneider Electric) closes the acquisition of OSIsoft for $5 billion.

-The NFL received commitments of $110 billion over 11 years to broadcast its games, from CBS, ESPN, Fox Corporation, NBC and com.

-Germany, France and Italy to take over AstraZeneca vaccination as of today.

-Chubb proposes to buy The Hartford Financial Services at USD 65 per share.

-With Zeekr, a premium brand, Geely wants to rival Tesla.

-NatWest buys back £1.1bn of its own shares from the UK government.

-Autonomous driving start-up Momenta raises $500 million from SAIC, Toyota and other investors.

-Thomson Reuters and certain Refinitiv executives sell 1.9% of the London Stock Exchange via a private placement.

-Suncor Energy invests in Svante, a carbon capture technology company.

-Blackstone to buy Desotec.

-Chevron and Exxon Mobil gained 1.2% and 1.5% respectively in pre-market trading, benefiting from the rebound in oil prices after five consecutive sessions of decline.

-China's military has banned Tesla vehicles from entering its facilities because of concerns about sensitive data collection by cameras built into the vehicles, Bloomberg reports.