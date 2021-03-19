GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nike, Fedex, Geely

-Nike is down 4% in after-hours trading after reporting disappointing quarterly results. Fedex gains 4% after strong numbers.
-Aveva (Schneider Electric) closes the acquisition of OSIsoft for $5 billion.
-The NFL received commitments of $110 billion over 11 years to broadcast its games, from CBS, ESPN, Fox Corporation, NBC and com.
-Germany, France and Italy to take over AstraZeneca vaccination as of today.
-Geely will launch a new premium electric brand with the goal of competing with Tesla.
-Chubb proposes to buy The Hartford Financial Services at USD 65 per share.
-With Zeekr, a premium brand, Geely wants to rival Tesla.
-NatWest buys back £1.1bn of its own shares from the UK government.
-Autonomous driving start-up Momenta raises $500 million from SAIC, Toyota and other investors.
-Thomson Reuters and certain Refinitiv executives sell 1.9% of the London Stock Exchange via a private placement.
-Suncor Energy invests in Svante, a carbon capture technology company.
-Blackstone to buy Desotec.
-Chevron and Exxon Mobil gained 1.2% and 1.5% respectively in pre-market trading, benefiting from the rebound in oil prices after five consecutive sessions of decline.
-China's military has banned Tesla vehicles from entering its facilities because of concerns about sensitive data collection by cameras built into the vehicles, Bloomberg reports.