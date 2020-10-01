GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: No Moderna vaccine before the election

Google will pay. Google plans to pay $1 billion to publishers worldwide for their content over the next three years, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday.

Stop disinformation. Facebook said that it is banning advertisements on its platforms denouncing widespread electoral fraud in the United States, suggesting that the results of the November 3 presidential election would be invalid, or criticizing any voting method.

November, for Moderna. Moderna's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, told the Financial Times that his coronavirus vaccine candidate will not be ready before the US presidential election. It will be difficult for the laboratory to obtain emergency approval before November 25. This is consistent with previous statements, even though some hope had been placed in the launch of a procedure as early as October.

Unfair competition? The Wall Street Journal has learned that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Medtronic, which may have sought to limit the production of its competitors in the field of respirators.

Nice flight. For what it's worth, it would seem that the head of the American civil aviation certification agency enjoyed his 737 MAX flight organized by The Boeing Company. "I liked what I saw on this morning's flight," Steve Dickson said. The manufacturer hopes to fly the aircraft again this year, although the public's confidence in it has yet to be demonstrated.

Bayer loads the boat. Bayer launches a saving plan of more than 1.5 billion euros by 2024 and takes a heavy depreciation on its agrochemicals, of the order of 5 to 10 billion euros. The group blames this on lower raw material prices, tougher competition in the soybean sector, lower biofuel consumption and negative currency effects. Several analysts have reduced their projections after this announcement.

Hemorrhaging. American Airlines will begin laying off 19,000 employees starting today, in the absence of a federal support plan for the airline industry. United Continental is expected to cut 13,000 jobs. Airlines, like other economic actors, are dependent on the second economic support plan, still under debate on Capitol Hill.

In other news. The FDA will further investigate a serious case of side effect in AstraZeneca's ongoing study of its vaccine candidate, without prejudice to the continuation of the trial. The Allstate will cut about 8% of its 40,000 jobs. The Fed authorized the takeover of the broker E*Trade by Morgan Stanley. Google plans to launch 5G compatible smartphones. For its first listing in New York, Palantir is taking off.