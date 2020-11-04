Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber and Lyft win vote in California, Hilton posts heavy losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:18am EST

Another session, another set of company results. Ant Group's IPO is taking a wrong turn without it being clear at this stage why. Uber and Lyft will not have to requalify drivers as employee.

Earnings season: Costco Wholesale, Qualcomm, Fast Retailing, SoftBank, BMW, Vonovia, Cellnex, Vestas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Ahold Delhaize, Crédit Agricole, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Swiss Life are among companies reporting their earnings today.

A few results:

  • Ahold Delhaize: in addition to its quarterly results, the company has raised its 2020 forecast and announced a new €1 billion share buyback program.
  • BMW: the German carmaker's operating profit was slightly lower than expected in Q3, but nevertheless came in at €1.92 billion, down 16% year-on-year.
  • Burckhardt: the results for the first fiscal quarter improved, confirming the annual targets.
  • Hilton reported a third quarter 2020 loss of $79 million, or -28 cents per share, compared to a profit of $288 million, or $1 per share, for the same period last year.
  • Marks & Spencer: the British retailer reported its first half-year loss in nearly a century.
  • Prudential Financial: the stock rose after the U.S. session in the wake of rather robust quarters. The company traditionally launches the series of publications of American insurers.
  • Subaru: The Japanese automaker raised its forecast thanks to a stronger than expected rebound in U.S. auto sales.
  • Zalando: the German retailer recorded growth of nearly 30% in the third quarter, improving its operating margin to 6.4%. The annual forecast has been raised.

In other news:

  • Curious case, the suspension of Ant Group's IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong, after the management team was summoned by Chinese regulators. Alibaba falls heavily on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
  • Uber and Lyft rose in U.S. equity markets. They benefit from the favorable vote in California allowing them to maintain their economic model based on the use of independent workers, reports the American press. They will therefore not be obliged to requalify them as employees.
  • Osram's shareholders give the go-ahead for the takeover by AMS AG.
  • Comcast and Walmart discuss the development and sale of "smart" televisions, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Shanghai Fosun Pharma ends its trials with BioNTech on a Covid-19 vaccine


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. -1.67% 24.23 Delayed Quote.10.43%
BMW AG 1.03% 62.8 Delayed Quote.-15.07%
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG 3.02% 239 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 5.00% 56.66 Delayed Quote.50.95%
COMCAST CORPORATION 4.15% 44.335 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 1.99% 379.02 Delayed Quote.26.55%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA 0.99% 7.36 Real-time Quote.-43.63%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.47% 74380 End-of-day quote.14.43%
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT 0.96% 73.68 Delayed Quote.-22.37%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 5.63% 94.7 Delayed Quote.-18.27%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 4.06% 1.605 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
LYFT, INC. 12.47% 29.4099 Delayed Quote.-39.03%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 5.76% 97.4 Delayed Quote.-56.91%
OSRAM LICHT AG 0.70% 51.86 Delayed Quote.16.65%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 0.30% 67.615 Delayed Quote.-27.69%
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED 1.76% 127.44 Delayed Quote.42.19%
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD. -1.80% 52.95 End-of-day quote.99.06%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.40% 6535 End-of-day quote.37.41%
SUBARU CORPORATION 4.29% 2068.5 End-of-day quote.-23.77%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 3.29% 336.4 Delayed Quote.-33.00%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 12.59% 40.505 Delayed Quote.20.28%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -3.41% 1076 Delayed Quote.65.48%
VONOVIA SE 4.59% 58.94 Delayed Quote.17.21%
WALMART INC. -0.13% 142.67 Delayed Quote.20.14%
ZALANDO SE 3.84% 88.14 Delayed Quote.87.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news
10:41aBANK OF AMERICA : Thinking about buying stock in Bank of America, Digirad Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla, or AbbVie?
PR
10:41aWENDEL : Stahl presentation - Huub van Beijeren
PU
10:41aUNITEDHEALTH : Should you invest in Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UnitedHealth Group, or Nvidia?
PR
10:41aMR PRICE : Trading statement for the 26 weeks ended 26 september 2020
PU
10:41aMonetary Policy Decisions
PU
10:41aONCOPEPTIDES : Announces that New Data for Melflufen is Accepted for Presentation at the Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting
PU
10:41aMICROPOLE : announces the nomination of Muriel Huriot to the position of Director of Transformation & Customer Experience
PU
10:41aINTACT FINANCIAL : Q3 20202 Presentation
PU
10:41aLUCARA DIAMOND : IIROC Trade Resumption - LUC
AQ
10:40aMULTICONSULT : Share buy back
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group