GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks becalmed before potential CPI storm

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asian stocks hovered below
seven-month highs on Thursday, as investors waited to see
whether U.S. data will confirm inflation is in retreat, while
the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the
side-effects of its ultra-easy policy.
Following gains for Wall Street indexes overnight, MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed to a seven-month high in morning trade,
before easing back to flat by lunchtime in Hong Kong.
Japan's Nikkei was steady, as were S&P 500 futures
. European futures rose 0.4%. Bonds held
overnight gains and the U.S. dollar was pinned near a
seven-month low at $1.0769 per euro.
Due at 1330 GMT, economists expect the rise in core U.S.
consumer prices slowed to an annual pace of 5.7% in
December, from 6% a month earlier. Month-on-month headline
inflation is seen at zero.
The hope is that falling inflation reduces the need for
interest rate hikes, and markets have priced better-than-even
odds that the Federal Reserve slows its cracking pace and hikes
by 25 basis points, rather than 50, at next month's meeting.
"(It) is the CPI number that could help settle the debate
for the February meeting," said NatWest Markets' U.S. rates
strategist Jan Nevruzi.
"We expect a below consensus CPI print, which if it
materialises, could push this rally even further."
Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins also
helped things, remarking to the New York Times that she was
leaning towards a 25 basis point hike.
Optimism for a more benign rates outlook and a pickup in
demand as China emerges from strict COVID restrictions also
drove oil prices sharply higher to one-week peaks.
Brent crude futures topped $83 on Thursday. U.S.
Treasuries added a little to overnight gains, with benchmark
10-year yields down 3.7 bps to 3.5189% and 30-year
yields down 4.4 bps to 3.6375%.
European rate expectations also pulled back a little.
CHINA HOPES
Along with hopes for gentler central banks in the West,
investors are also banking on a recovery in China to help global
growth and are eyeing a potential policy shift in Japan.
The Bank of Japan stunned markets last month by widening the
band around its 10-year bond yield target, a move that triggered
a sudden rise in yields and a jump in the yen.
On Thursday Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported the BOJ will
review of the side-effects of Japan's ultra-easy settings sooner
than expected at next week's policy meetings, and that it may
take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve.
This likely refers to the fact that 10-year yields have
been stuck at the new ceiling of 0.5% for four sessions, even
while the BOJ has been busy buying bonds in bulk to get them
down.
The yen rose about 0.8% in otherwise quiet
currency trade to 131.47 per dollar. Ten-year Japanese
government bond futures fell to almost eight-year lows.
Foreign exchange markets were elsewhere holding their breath
ahead of CPI data while China's reopening kept a bid under
Asia's currencies. The yuan traded near five-month
highs at 6.7564 per dollar. The Aussie held above
$0.69.
China on Thursday reported consumer price falls in December
and a larger-than-expected drop in factory gate prices -
underscoring the weakness in demand that investors are betting
will recover over the coming months.
"It's not enough for China to come out of COVID to really
turn the whole world economy around," said Steven Wieting, chief
investment strategist and chief economist at Citi Global Wealth
Investments. "But it really weighs in the opposite direction."
Inflation data is also due in India later on
Thursday, where hopes are it will steady below 6%.
