GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks strengthen; yields, dollar rise on Fed taper talk

(Adds analyst comment, updated prices)
* MSCI World index hovers close to record high
* S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average hit records
* European shares at record highs
* U.S. Treasury yields extend rises
* Dollar hits 4-month high vs Euro
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global shares strengthened on
Tuesday, hovering just off record highs, while U.S. Treasury
yields rose to their highest levels since mid-July, spurred by
Federal Reserve tapering talk.
The dollar also scaled a four-month high versus the euro as
investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation numbers on Wednesday
for indications of when the world's largest economy might start
to withdraw stimulus.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.16%, trading just off the record high it hit last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500
both touched record intraday highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.08 points,
or 0.49%, to 35,272.93, the S&P 500 gained 6.27 points,
or 0.14%, to 4,438.62, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
64.83 points, or 0.44%, to 14,795.34.
European shares extended gains for a seventh straight
session as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports
and economic recovery prospect.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.35%
"Domestically and globally, we're seeing economies
recovering from the pandemic. It's a good period for investing,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness
Counsel in New York.
Sentiment was further boosted by the U.S. Senate passing a
$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that could provide
the United States with its biggest investment in decades in
roads, bridges, airports and waterways.
Activity, meanwhile, was heating up in bond markets.
Indications in recent days of an improving labor market have
prompted investors to rethink the outlook for U.S. monetary
policy, halting recent sharp falls in both U.S. and European
bond yields.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields scaled their highest in over
three weeks, rising as high as 1.336% in London trade and
extending the longest run of gains since early February.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which
reached 1.346%, its highest level since July 15, last fell 8/32
in price to yield 1.3439%, from 1.317% late on Monday.
Speculation is mounting that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell could signal it is ready to start easing monetary support
in a speech to be delivered at the annual Jackson Hole
conference of central bankers.
"Expectations have clearly shifted for Fed Chair Powell to
turn hawkish at Jackson Hole and make a formal announcement on
tapering asset purchases at the September FOMC meeting," said Ed
Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
Adding fuel to the debate, two Fed officials said on Monday
that while the labor market still has room for improvement,
inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a
key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.
Data on Monday showed that U.S. job openings shot up to a
fresh record high in June and hiring also increased.
That followed Friday's nonfarm payroll report showing jobs
increased by a larger-than-anticipated 943,000 in July.
While signs of economic recovery in the United States are
reviving reflation trade bets, investors remain wary of the
lingering risks posed by COVID-19.
China on Monday reported more COVID-19 infections in what
seems to be its most severe resurgence of the disease since
mid-2020, as some cities added rounds of mass testing in a bid
to stamp out infections.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.4% after trading much of the day in the
red as worries weighed about the spread of the Delta variant.
With tapering expectations gaining traction, the dollar
extended its gains made on Friday and Monday.
The dollar index rose 0.07%, with the euro
down 0.13% to $1.1722.
Oil prices rose, recouping some of the losses in the
previous session when prices slipped to a three-week low.
U.S. crude oil futures settled at $69.29 per barrel,
up $1.81 or 2.72%. Brent crude futures settled at
$70.63 per barrel, up $1.59 or 2.3%.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,731.70.
(Additional reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Mark Heinrich)