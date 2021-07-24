Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GM, Cruise demand Ford drop 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

07/24/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and its Cruise robo-taxi subsidiary said early Saturday they have asked a U.S. federal court to stop Ford Motor Co from using the name "BlueCruise" to market its hands-free driving technology.

In a statement and documents released shortly after midnight Detroit time, GM said Ford's use of the BlueCruise name infringed on GM's Super Cruise and other GM trademarks for automated driving, such as Hyper Cruise, as well as Cruise's trademarks.

"While GM had hoped to resolve the trademark infringement matter with Ford amicably, we were left with no choice but to vigorously defend our brands and protect the equity our products and technology have earned over several years in the market," GM said in its statement.

Ford, in a statement, called GM and Cruise's claim "meritless and frivolous."

"Drivers for decades have understood what cruise control is, every automaker offers it, and 'cruise' is common shorthand for the capability," it said.

Ford noted that GM has not taken action against other companies that use the word "cruise" in marketing names used to describe automated driving systems.

Automakers are racing to deploy technology to enable drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel in traffic jams or on highways. The so-called Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, such as Tesla Inc's semi-automated Autopilot technology, are not supposed to allow drivers to fully disengage from driving for extended periods.

Automakers have used the word "cruise" for decades to describe cruise control systems which allow drivers to set a speed the car will maintain, usually in highway driving.

GM's complaint argues that "automated driving is not cruise control."

GM announced in 2012 it would use the name Super Cruise for its hands-free driver assistance technology. It has been marketing the technology using that name since 2017.

GM's majority-owned Cruise self-driving vehicle unit has been operating since 2013.

Ford announced it would use the name BlueCruise https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/ford-offer-hands-free-driving-some-car-truck-models-later-this-year-2021-04-14 for its hands-free driving technology in April this year.

In their complaint, GM's lawyers state the automaker engaged in "protracted discussions" with Ford before deciding to go to court.

GM contends Ford's BlueCruise system "is far less advanced than Cruise's technology and thus likely to yield an inferior consumer experience, with the potential for comfort and safety issues" that could tarnish the Super Cruise brand.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.65% 13.82 Delayed Quote.57.22%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.26% 54.94 Delayed Quote.31.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aCHINA READY TO BOOST PRACTICAL COOPERATION WITH RUSSIA : vice-premier
PU
02:58a161ST INCOME TAX DAY : A journey towards Nation Building
PU
02:28aBANK OF TANZANIA : Monetary policy committee statement
PU
01:42aGM, Cruise demand Ford drop 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving
RE
12:48aDELEGATION OF EUROPEAN UNION TO GEORGIA : Production of organic tea and fish
PU
12:02aGm, cruise say they will pursue litigation against ford over use of "bluecruise" name for hands-free driving tech
RE
07/23PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : PM's Message at Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme
PU
07/23PBOC asks Shanghai lenders to raise mortgage loan rates
RE
07/23Judge grants U.S. FTC more time to file amended complaint against Facebook
RE
07/23U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. trade agency drops tariff threat against Vietnam over currency practices
2Judge grants U.S. FTC more time to file amended complaint against Facebook
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music
4Global supply chains buckle as virus variant and disasters strike
5GM, Cruise demand Ford drop 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

HOT NEWS