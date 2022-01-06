Log in
GM Financial's Shunda Robinson Is Recognized as an Automotive News Notable Champion of Diversity in Automotive

01/06/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Shunda Robinson, Global SVP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, has been named a 2021 Automotive News Notable Champion of Diversity in Automotive. Shunda is featured in a special section in the December 27 Yearbook Edition issue of Automotive News.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005647/en/

Shunda Robinson, GM Financial Global SVP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (Photo: GM Financial)

Shunda Robinson, GM Financial Global SVP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (Photo: GM Financial)

The Notable Champions of Diversity in Automotive program recognizes individuals striving for diversity, equity and inclusion in the automotive industry.

Shunda is in charge of executing and implementing world-class initiatives that promote GM Financial and its employees' success. She is the catalyst for growing and evolving GM Financial into a DE&I innovator and leader in the auto finance industry. Since she joined the company in July 2015, she has created, nurtured and advocated for programs that have experienced marked and measurable DE&I improvement and more important, a positive impact on company culture and the broader communities in which we live and work.

With more than 25 years of HR experience, Shunda serves as an adviser and partner to executive leadership and as a progressive voice on sustainable DE&I strategies. She has established herself as a thought leader within the automotive and auto finance industries and has also become a leading voice on Capitol Hill, collaborating with lawmakers on improving DE&I practices in both the public and private sectors.

In the six years that Shunda has been with GM Financial, she has spearheaded multiple initiatives that have allowed the company to better identify top diverse talent. It is important to Shunda that the nearly 9,000 GM Financial team members across the globe can feel a sense of pride in DE&I and that opportunities continue to emerge to grow and evolve the company’s efforts.

“Day in and day out, Shunda ensures that GM Financial embraces an inclusive culture that honors and respects the company’s team members, customers, dealers and communities,” said Dan Berce, President and CEO. “By incorporating our DE&I initiatives into our core company values, the creation of a more diverse workforce drives better outcomes for the business.”

The 2021 class of Automotive News Notable Champions of Diversity in Automotive was chosen by Automotive News journalists from scores of nominees. Profiles of this first class of Notable Champions of Diversity are available at autonews.com/notablechampions.

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 55 editors and reporters.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit gmfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS