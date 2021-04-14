GM Financial to Release First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Management will record remarks addressing the results. This recording, along with the presentation slides and press release, will be posted to the Company’s website. Materials can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.

Future earnings dates

The company’s subsequent quarterly earnings announcement dates are as follows:

Q2 2021 – August 4, 2021

Q3 2021 – October 27, 2021

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.

