GM Financial to Release Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

10/13/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Management will record remarks addressing the results. This recording, along with the presentation slides and press release, will be posted to the Company’s website. Materials can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.

The company’s fourth quarter earnings announcement date is February 1, 2022.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2021
