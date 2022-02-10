GM Informatics Starts Funding Rounds with Decentralized Businesses GMCoin Blockchain Project

Bodrum, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - GM Informatics, a leading Turkish IT and fintech specialist active since 2009, has launched its GMCoin Tron blockchain token to facilitate decentralized business operations across the value chain.

Figure 1: GM Informatics Starts Funding Rounds

Joint Stock Company has launched its $10 Million evaluated funding round in January with several types of investment methods. The funding round process will continue until the end of March and an official statement will be made in April to the start-up ecosystem.

Investment rounds are now underway as GM Informatics prepares to scale up operations and welcome key stakeholders.



The landmark new token, GMCoin, aims to enable GM Informatics to encourage innovation through enterprise and business workflow frameworks. This enhanced tokenization model is suitable for any entrepreneur, startup, or well-established business. GMCoin is a further innovation in GM Informatic's leading legacy of information technology acumen.

Investing directly in GMCoin (cETF's)

The decision to launch GMCoin was made after careful deliberation though designed to actualize and capitalize on the advantages of decentralization and the blockchain for the advantage of GM Informatics, but just as much its business investors and entrepreneurs worldwide.



GMCoin still enjoys the same security and anonymity that all blockchain tokens provide. Any entrepreneur interested in stepping aboard this funding journey can simply buy, trade, and hold GMCoin on exchanges such as BitMart, Probit and LBank or IndoEx.



Naturally, the development team is in constant talks worldwide to see GMCoin listed on ever more cryptocurrency exchanges all over the world.



As so many players scramble to compete in minting blockchain tokens for use in NFTs, videogames, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, GMCoin stands as a world-first innovation in decentralized business (DeBu) blockchain tokenomics.

Investing in company bonds

Classic investors also can invest in company bonds that deliver a yearly dividend to the beneficiaries. This method also comes with the bureaucracy that needs to be handled carefully by the team. The holders of the company bonds will first be required to inject liquidity into the company and will have no rights onboard for decision-making processes.



Bonds will have a specific validity time, like five years, with yearly dividends to be cleared with separate contracts and percentages to be paid back yearly. This investment method ensures that investors do not require interaction more often.

Investing in Company Shares, Equities

As a result of investing in a share in GM Informatics, the investor effectively become a small part-owner of a Joint Stock Company. As a shareholder with an equity stake in GM Informatics, the return on the investment is directly proportional to the success or failure of the establishment itself. Furthermore, GM Informatics boards may pay dividends to shareholders or reinvest profits to achieve further and aggressive growth strategies.



This method can be achieved through seeds and series funding tours.

There are various metrics and KPI's considering this method which GM Informatics valuation methodologies like asset valuation, market valuation, and revenue creation models.



Understanding the Concept

Investors need to understand what, where, and how to invest. GM Informatics tries to be clear and transparent at all stages of investing procedures. GM Informatics aims on a long-term basis is to enhance businesses, companies, and industries by injecting blockchain technologies, fintech procedures, and tokenization methodologies into the heart of company processes, frameworks, and workflows. They try to empower and embrace organizations helping them with tokenomics, token creation, business value proposition, smart contracts, applications on blockchain, worldwide crypto market penetration with their tokens. All routes are considered to create a fully financially flexible organisation.

