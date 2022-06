June 1 (Reuters) -

* GM IS SLASHING PRICES FOR THE CHEVY BOLT AMID HIGH DEMAND FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES - THE VERGE

* 2023 GM BOLT EVS WITH THE 1LT TRIM WILL START AT $26,595, WHICH INCLUDES DEALER FREIGHT CHARGES,DOWN FROM 2022 PRICE OF $32,495- THE VERGE Source text for Eikon: https://bit.ly/3talkr4 Further company coverage: