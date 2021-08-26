Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(GM) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation of General Motors

08/26/2021 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) against certain of its officers and directors.

On August 4, 2021, General Motors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results. General Motors reported that the quarterly results were negatively impacted by “warranty recall costs” of $1.3 billion, which included approximately $800 million related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Following this news, General Motors share price closed down 8.9% on August 4, 2021.

Then, on August 20, 2021, General Motors announced that it was “voluntarily expanding the current Chevrolet Bolt EV recall to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the Bolt EUV” because the batteries may have two manufacturing defects that “increase the risk of fire.”

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of General Motors, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
[Click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aMALIBU BOATS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
07:16aAPETIT PLC : Managers' Transactions
AQ
07:16aCYBER1 H1 2021 REPORT : Profitable CYBER1 Out Of Reconstruction
AQ
07:16aDOCGO : Awarded Great Place to Work Certification™
PR
07:16aADC THERAPEUTICS : Enters Into a Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty for Up to $325 Million
BU
07:16aLSB INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Sets September 22, 2021 for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Exchange Transaction
BU
07:15aROBIT OYJ : New distributor partner replaces robit's own sales company in kazakhstan
AQ
07:15aGOWEST GOLD : Appoints Dan Gagnon as President & CEO
AQ
07:15aAurora Spine Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
07:15aNoho, inc. and lifetime branding agree to exchange debt for equity
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares tap the brakes, bonds sense caution
2PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
3Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
4Deutsche fund arm faces US probe over sustainable investments
5JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : Japan suspends 1.6 mln doses of Moderna shot after contamination reports

HOT NEWS