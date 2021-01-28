Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GM aims to end sale of gasoline, diesel-powered cars, SUVs, light trucks by 2035

01/28/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it was setting a goal to sell all its new cars, SUVS and light pickup trucks with zero tailpipe emissions by 2035, a dramatic shift by the largest U.S. automaker away from gasoline and diesel engines.

GM, which also said it plans to become carbon neutral by 2040, made the dramatic announcement just over a week after President Joe Biden took office pledging to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and dramatically boost sales of electric vehicles.

GM sold 2.55 million vehicles in the United States last year, but only about 20,000 were EVs - Chevy Bolt hatchbacks. It said in November it was investing $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles over the next five years, up from $20 billion planned before the coronavirus pandemic.

GM's stock, which climbed as much as 7.4% earlier on Thursday, was trading up 4.1% in afternoon trading.

Chief Executive Mary Barra has aggressively pushed GM to embrace electric vehicles and shift away from gasoline-powered vehicles.

She said in a statement the automaker had worked with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), an environmental advocacy group, to "develop a shared vision of an all-electric future and an aspiration to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035."

Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas said the decision is "based principally on economic grounds... Would GM decide to wind down a business in under 15 years if it truly felt it would spin off cash and provide positive economic value?"

Jonas added that investors should look for most if not all automakers "to follow GM's precedent."

In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035. Several states, including Massachusetts, say they plan to follow suit.

"We're taking actions so that we can eliminate tailpipe emissions by 2035," Dane Parker, GM's chief sustainability officer, told a media briefing. "Setting a goal for us 15 years from now is absolutely reachable."

EDF President Fred Krupp said in a statement: "with this extraordinary step forward, GM is making it crystal clear that taking action to eliminate pollution from all new light-duty vehicles by 2035 is an essential element of any automaker's business plan."

David Friedman, a vice president at Consumer Reports and former Obama adminstration auto regulator, said "strong aspirations are important and inspirational, but firm production plans and strong policies are what move the market and the climate."

GM also said it will source 100% renewable energy to power its U.S. sites by 2030 and global sites by 2035, five years ahead of a prior goal.

More than half of GM's capital spending and product development team will be devoted to electric and electric-autonomous vehicle programs, GM said.

Biden on Monday vowed to replace the U.S. government's fleet of roughly 650,000 vehicles with electric models as the new administration shifts its focus toward clean energy.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Peter Graff and Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.10% 10.335 Real-time Quote.-18.96%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.94% 51.2783 Delayed Quote.18.49%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.53% 69.72 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pJohnson says lots of Brexit teething problems, employers fear worse to come
RE
03:34pU.s. treasury's yellen, in call with french finance minister le maire, commits to "re-engage actively" in oecd talks on international taxation-treasury statement
RE
03:33pStocks rise, dollar slips as risk aversion eases
RE
03:33pWith vaccinations on the rise, U.S. economy remains in the waiting room
RE
03:32pLukoil unit to remove crude stored at idled Come-by-Chance refinery -sources
RE
03:30pOil eases as demand worries offset weaker dollar, big storage draw
RE
03:28pOUTBACK GOLDFIELDS : Reminds Skarb Shareholders to Register Shares (copy)
PU
03:27pGM aims to end sale of gasoline, diesel-powered cars, SUVs, light trucks by 2035
RE
03:26pWomen's Earnings in Colorado – 2019
PU
03:26pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Women's Earnings in Missouri – 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ