GM boosts profit outlook as supply chain troubles ease

DETROIT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co expects
full year adjusted pre-tax profits will reach about $14 billion,
higher than the previous forecast, the automaker's Chief
Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during a presentation.
GM had previously forecast full-year adjusted pre-tax
profits at $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion.
Jacobson said GM's financial performance is benefiting from
strong consumer demand, high prices for new vehicles and more
stability in supplies of semiconductors.
Jacobson cautioned that supplies of semiconductors, and GM's
vehicle production, won't get back to normal until late 2022.
GM's inventories of vehicles at dealerships won't get back to
normal soon.
GM is also wrestling with rising costs for commodities used
in its vehicles.
"We see inflation everywhere," Jacobson said.
So far, Jacobson said the company is not seeing much impact
from the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
"We are continuing with the protocols that we have put in
place, that have worked," Jacobson said.
