GM builds pickups without certain modules due to global chip shortage, hurting fuel economy

03/15/2021 | 10:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General Motors assembly workers connect a battery pack underneath a partially assembled Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday that due to the global semiconductor chip shortage the U.S. automaker is building certain 2021 light-duty full-size pickup trucks without a fuel management module, slightly hurting those vehicles' fuel economy performance.

The lack of the active fuel management/dynamic fuel management module means affected models, equipped with the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine with both six-speed and eight-speed automatic transmission, will have lower fuel economy by one mile per gallon, spokeswoman Michelle Malcho said.

Malcho emphasized all trucks are still being built, something GM has repeatedly stressed it would try to protect as pickups are among GM's most valuable models. She declined to say the volume of vehicles affected.

GM said last month that the shortage could shave up to $2 billion from this year's earnings. It subsequently said it expected global chip supplies to return to normal rates by the second half of the year.

The chip shortage, which has hit automakers globally, stems from a confluence of factors as carmakers, which shut plants for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete with the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
