GM cuts some U.S. truck production shifts because of chip shortage

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co
will cancel some truck production shifts this weekend at two
U.S. auto plants because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage,
the company said on Friday.
The largest U.S. automaker is canceling scheduled overtime
production for Saturday at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant, in
Indiana, and canceling a Friday night shift as well as overtime
shifts for Saturday and Sunday at its Flint assembly plant, in
Michigan. GM said it plans to operate all but one of its plants
during two traditional summer shutdown weeks to boost
production.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)