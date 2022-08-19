Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GM restores quarterly dividend after more than two years

08/19/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Shares of General Motors rose on Friday after the automaker said it would reinstate its quarterly dividend for shareholders - more than two years after suspending the payouts to conserve cash amid a global health crisis.

Restoring the quarterly dividend suggested GM was past the worst risks of the crisis, which had hurt sales and - at times - shut down production, forcing the automaker to halt dividend payments in April of 2020.

The return of the dividend also signaled to investors that GM was confident it had cleared the economic turbulence of the past several months.

In a statement, CEO Mary Barra cited the expansion of electric vehicles and domestic battery manufacturing, saying "progress on these key strategic initiatives has improved our visibility and strengthened confidence in our capacity to fund growth while also returning capital to shareholders."

In July, rival Ford Motor said it was restoring its dividend, leaving investors wondering when GM would reinstate theirs.

At a rate of 9 cents per share on the company's common stock, the dividend authorized by GM's board is down sharply from the 38 cents per share when it was suspended in 2020.

The first dividend payment will be paid on Sept. 15th.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.70% 15.875 Delayed Quote.-22.24%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.36% 39.635 Delayed Quote.-33.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38pUnidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Somali capital
RE
02:36pPolish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party
RE
02:29pCrypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims by U.S. bank regulator
RE
02:25pFactbox-Nord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe
RE
02:25pCANADA MINISTER : Many german companies have 'active interest' in…
RE
02:25pCanada, germany still talking about possible east coast lng, but…
RE
02:25pCANADA MINISTER : Canada and germany to agree to accelerate hydro…
RE
02:25pCANADA MINISTER : New lng facilities would likely need to be able…
RE
02:23pBuffett's Berkshire Hathaway authorized to buy 50% Occidental stake -FERC order
RE
02:17pWall Street pushes stocks down, dollar up on Fed hike fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..
4UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
5Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release

HOT NEWS