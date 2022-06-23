Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GM's Cruise starts charging fares for driverless rides in San Francisco

06/23/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the companys headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - General Motors Co's Cruise has started charging fares for driverless rides in San Francisco, the company said on Thursday, a step towards commercialization of the service.

Cruise earlier this month became the first company to secure a permit to charge for self-driving car rides in the U.S. city, after it overcame objections by local officials.

Self-driving test cars with human safety drivers have become a constant sight in San Francisco, and completely driverless ones are increasingly common too. Turning them into a fledgling business in a major U.S. city marks a milestone in the long, delayed journey toward driverless taxi service.

The fared driverless rides are currently taking place in the northwest third of the city, the self-driving tech firm said on Thursday, adding that it would expand the service.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aPace of Canadian home-building must more than double to restore affordability by 2030 - CMHC
RE
10:27aGermany's BASF expects massive increase in gas prices
RE
10:25aAt least two killed as security forces clash in Libya's Tripoli
RE
10:25aMyanmar's Suu Kyi moved to prison from undisclosed location - BBC
RE
10:25aBiden administration, East Coast states to push wind energy -White House
RE
10:25aU.S. Economy Slowed Sharply in June as Demand Faltered -- S&P Global
DJ
10:23aJust how bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
10:22aToronto index rebounds as Bombardier lifts sentiment
RE
10:21aLebanon's Najib Mikati named prime minister for fourth time
RE
10:15aGM's Cruise starts charging fares for driverless rides in San Francisco
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
2Petrobras : on Gaspetro sale June 21, 2022
3Polymetal: Business update
4ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
5GLN: Transactions In Own Shares

HOT NEWS