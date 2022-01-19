Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GM targets hydrogen-powered generators in expansion of fuel cell business

01/19/2022 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - General Motors on Wednesday said it plans to expand its hydrogen fuel cell business beyond vehicles by supplying hydrogen-powered generators for uses including at construction sites, music festivals, data centers and the military.

The wider application of hydrogen fuel cells will allow GM to leverage and scale existing hydrogen investments and refine the technology, GM executives said.

"Think of places where you don't have a permanent installation for power generation, but you need clean power sources," Charlie Freese, executive director of GM's Hydrotec business, said on a call with journalists.

The company declined to say what revenue it expects from the new business, and said an availability date and price for the generators would be announced at a later time.

The hydrogen fuel-cell systems will be assembled by GM's joint venture with Honda in Brownstown, Michigan. Utah-based Renewable Innovations will build the generators, with production slated to start next year, GM executives said.

As part of its Hydrotec business, the automaker previously announced hydrogen fuel cell collaborations with truck maker Navistar International Corp, locomotive developer Wabtec Corp and aerospace equipment manufacturer Liebherr Aerospace.

Hydrogen - a fuel obtained by passing electricity through water to split the element from oxygen - has been touted by companies and governments as a way to cut carbon emissions. But most hydrogen is currently produced by electrolyzers powered by natural gas or other fossil fuels, known as "gray hydrogen." It is four times costlier to produce "green hydrogen," which is derived from renewable energy sources.

Freese said GM's goal was to increase the use of green hydrogen and was hopeful that costs would come down. He said the company was also looking to work with infrastructure providers to install more local hydrogen production systems and reduce the need for costly hydrogen transportation.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Leslie Adler))

By Tina Bellon


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -3.32% 56.835 Delayed Quote.0.27%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -1.39% 35.4 Delayed Quote.4.51%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.40% 60.235 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.89% 180.2603 Delayed Quote.8.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43pPrior COVID infection more protective than vaccination during Delta surge -U.S. study
RE
02:41pToronto-based 1Password raises $620 million, valuation more than triples
RE
02:40pCoronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency says
RE
02:35pREBECCA CAMPBELL : Disney names Rebecca Campbell as international content group lead
RE
02:35pU.S. Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny rift over masks
RE
02:32pGM targets hydrogen-powered generators in expansion of fuel cell business
RE
02:30pToronto-based 1Password raises $620 mln, valuation more than triples
RE
02:28pBlinken tells Ukraine he will keep working to avert Russian attack
RE
02:27pAll three major u.s. stock indexes lower in afternoon trading
RE
02:25pU.S. to set 'common goals' on Indo-Pacific economic cooperation in early 2022 -official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4Stocks slip on inflation concerns as oil prices rise further
5U.S. mortgage interest rates climb for 4th straight week

HOT NEWS