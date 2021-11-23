Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GM to begin Hummer electric pickup deliveries in December

11/23/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co will begin deliveries of its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, the brand's chief said on Tuesday.

The top-of-the-line "Edition 1" of the Hummer will have an electric driving range of 329 miles, Duncan Aldred told reporters on a conference call. GM is launching the vehicle with that model, with a starting price above $100,000, and subsequent models, with higher EV driving ranges and lower starting prices, will be added in 2023, he said.

Aldred said more than 80% of the reservations for the Hummer pickup were for the Edition 1 model and nearly half of the more than 125,000 people who have expressed interest in the Hummer have put down $100 to reserve the truck.

The Hummer EV will join the electric pickup made by Rivian Automotive Inc in the market. Ford Motor Co will introduce its electric F150 Lightning next year. Tesla is building a plant in Austin, Texas, to assemble the Cybertruck pickup.

Last week, GM showed off the Hummer, which was developed in 18 months, when U.S. President Joe Biden visited the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, dubbed "Factory Zero." GM officials have said the No. 1 U.S. automaker has sold out the first year's worth of the pickups.

The GMC Hummer SUV, which will be introduced in 2023, will ultimately become the predominant seller among the Hummer vehicles, accounting for about 60% of sales, Aldred said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pCanada's housing market at higher risk of correction, says Bank of Canada
RE
01:21pREUTERS NEXT -Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
RE
01:19pOil rises 3% to one-week high after U.S. taps emergency reserves
RE
01:17pApple files lawsuit against NSO Group
RE
01:15pCanadian PM Trudeau Says Top Priority For New Govt Is Getting COVID-19 Under Control
RE
01:15pCanada's trudeau says govt will continue to increase immigration levels, will be there to build back after natural disasters including b.c. floods
RE
01:15pTrudeau, in a speech opening legislature after election win, says canadian industries still struggling due to pandemic will receive support
RE
01:15pBank of Canada Raises Concerns Over High Household Debt
DJ
01:14pCanadian prime minister justin trudeau says top priority for new govt is getting covid-19 under control, getting people vaccinated
RE
01:14pU.s. 7-year treasury yield falls after auction, last at 1.5671%, u.s. 10-year yield falls to 1.655%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2European shares hit 3-week lows on COVID-19 surge; oil stocks, miners r..
3Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
4Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..
5Shares retreat as traders see higher rates under Powell; Turkish lira p..

HOT NEWS