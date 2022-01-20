Log in
GM to deliver electric SUV Cadillac Lyriq to customers in 'few months'

01/20/2022 | 01:43pm EST
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Pre-production vehicles of General Motors Co's electric SUV Cadillac Lyriq have been assembled and are expected to be delivered to customers in a "few months", President Mark Reuss said in a Linkedin post on Thursday.

Detroit-based GM, recently dethroned as the No.1 U.S. automaker, is competing with century-old rival Ford Motor Co over which company will sell more electric vehicles by 2025.

"Our teams have worked tirelessly on the Lyriq, bringing the launch up nine months ahead of schedule," Reuss said.

The Cadillac Lyriq, an all-electric mid-size SUV, was unveiled by GM in August 2020 in a move to transform its traditional combustion engine lineup to an electric one.

GM's Cadillac will offer the Lyriq, Symboliq, Celestiq, Escalade EV as well as a compact SUV by 2025.

Separately, the automaker halted production of its EV model Chevrolet Bolt in August after a major battery recall and recently extended the halt to late February.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.96% 22.279 Delayed Quote.8.09%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.00% 56.31 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
