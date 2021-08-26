GM to require U.S. salaried employees to report vaccination status

Aug 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday
it would require all U.S. salaried employees to report if they
have received COVID-19 vaccinations, as companies navigate
through how and when to reopen offices amid rising cases of the
Delta variant.
"GM earlier this month implemented an expanded vaccination
status reporting process that was mandatory for all U.S.
salaried employees. We gathered this information via a
confidential online tool," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Arun Koyyur)