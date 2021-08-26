Log in
GM to require U.S. salaried employees to report vaccination status

08/26/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
Aug 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it would require all U.S. salaried employees to report if they have received COVID-19 vaccinations, as companies navigate through how and when to reopen offices amid rising cases of the Delta variant.

"GM earlier this month implemented an expanded vaccination status reporting process that was mandatory for all U.S. salaried employees. We gathered this information via a confidential online tool," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS