GME's Newsletter – issue no. 151 now on line

GME NEWSLETTER - The new issue has been published

Rome 12 August 2021 - The new issue of the Gestore dei Mercati Energetici (GME) newsletter is online, downloadable from the website www.mercatoelettrico.org.

The newsletter opens with a comment by Chiara Proietti Silvestri of the RIE on the data of the BP Statistical Review concerning last year. "2020 will be remembered for the impacts on people's daily lives and for the aftermath on the world economy. World GDP suffered a decline of 3.2% - which for the Euro area worsened to -6.5%and for Italy to -8.9% -;world trade contracted by 8.5% and all sectors, except those related to health, suffered huge losses with a sharp rise in the unemployment rate - began the RIE analyst -.The containment measures, which minimised travel and closed numerous commercial activities, as well as negatively impacting on the performance of the economy, could only produce a cascade effect on the energy markets".

In fact, on the energy demand front, "a reduction of 4.5% on 2019, the most significant since the Second World War" was recorded, underlined Proietti Silvestri who also recalled the collapse of consumption in the European Union "of 8.5% compared to the average annual decline of 0.3% of the previous decade". A collapse that, however, specified the RIE researcher, "did not produce an acceleration in the improvements in energy intensity (energy/output), but a slowdown due to the negative performance of the world economy".

On the energy sources front, 2020 instead saw "an acceleration of the erosion of the oil share and fossil fuels in general in the context of the advancement of renewables in the global energy mix - explained Proietti Silvestri -;even gas and coal recorded a decline, albeit more contained than oil. In terms of market share level, oil always shows the worst performance while remaining the first source of energy. Its weight fell to 31% (-2pp on 2019), while gas rose by one point to 25% and coal remained stable at 27%. The new renewables, instead, rose by one point to 6%. However, it remains to be noted that this penetration process, although structural, is slow in its evolution, as for all cycles of replacement of energy sources: 83% of world energy demand is still covered by fossils", noted the RIE analyst, adding that in terms of emissions 2020 recorded a drop (-6%),"asfor primary demand, which brought them back to the level of ten years earlier, settling at 32 billion tons. The most important decline since the Second World War to date" is the result, however, "not of precise industrial policies but of an extraordinary situation".