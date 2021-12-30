Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GNC Shines Amid High Profile Bitcoin Dev Resignations

12/30/2021 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A unique eCash feature not found on Bitcoin or Ethereum is beginning to prove its value over tight competition for talented software engineers. Native protocol revenue through block reward reinvestment provides sustainable research and development on eCash, with the potential to be modeled by other leading crypto projects.

Known in the eCash community as the GNC, or Global Network Council, this is a group of highly qualified eCash mega-whales who have demonstrated long-term commitment to see eCash achieve its goal of becoming digital cash for the world. The GNC funds salaries, infrastructure costs, operations, and marketing campaigns with the eCash development team. A proposal is already approved for the development of a decentralized exchange. A marketing campaign to further promote eCash tech leveraging the Avalanche Protocol will be approved shortly. The Avalanche Protocol, known for its prominent role in the AVAX cryptocurrency, is a proof of stake consensus algorithm that will reduce eCash transaction finality from 10 minutes down to less than 3 seconds. Upcoming proposals to be discussed with the GNC include an NFT marketplace, international marketing campaigns, and growth opportunities in the eCash app ecosystem. 

Most blockchain developers are volunteers, and news reports have stated Bitcoin blockchain project's main devs have stepped down from their roles. Many speculated the recent resignations were caused by a lack of funding. Volunteer developers may occasionally be funded by donations, but donations have often come at a price that involves personal interests which may not align with the project's main objective. Marketing, engineering, and infrastructure initiatives — paired with a growing developer team — prove the advantages of a protocol revenue approach that allocates a portion of block rewards back into reinvestments and expansion for eCash.

Inquiries about GNC can be directed to gnc@e.cash. Other questions and comments about project developments can be sent to pr@e.cash. 
 

Related Images






Image 1: GNC


Global Network Council Shines Amid High Profile Bitcoin Dev Resignation



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
09:46aLiquidia Corporation - Stipulation of Partial Judgment In Favor of Liquidia Filed In Hatch-Waxman Litigation
AQ
09:46aCan-Fite BioPharma - FOLLOWING COMPLETE CLEARANCE OF CANCER LESIONS IN ADVANCED LIVER CANCER PATIENT, CAN-FITE IS FILING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF VARIOUS ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS
AQ
09:46aCanon helps to usher in a new collaborative vision at ces 2022
PR
09:43aRoyal Caribbean bookings take a hit as Omicron fears worsen
RE
09:42aHollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha topside installed in the North Sea
AQ
09:42aTextron to release fourth quarter results on january 27, 2022
AQ
09:39aIntegrated Media Technology Limited Announces Launching of its NFT Trading Platform
PR
09:39aSuperCom Chairman Purchased 512,000 SPCB Shares In the Open Market
PR
09:37aGermany to pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
09:37aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Commits to a More Sustainable Future with its “Banking on a Sustainable Journey” Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1