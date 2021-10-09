(GNRC) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Leading Generac Holdings Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that purchasers of Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) between February 23, 2021, and July 29, 2021, have until October 19, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Generac’s portable generators posed an unreasonable risk of injury to users and the public; (2) as a result, at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger had been reported to the Company; (3) as a result, Generac would face increased regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company would end sales in its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada in June 2021; (5) the Company would recall its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada; (6) the end of sales and the recall would occur before the hurricane and wildfire seasons and following the Texas outage—periods the Company has touted for sales; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Generac class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Generac class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

