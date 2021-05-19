GOB Commences Consent Solicitation on 2034 Bonds

19 May 2021
The Government of Belize announced today that it is seeking the consent (the 'Consent Solicitation') of eligible beneficial owners (the 'Holders') of Belize's U.S. Dollar Bonds due 2034 (the 'Bonds') to extend the grace period applicable to the May 20, 2021 coupon to September 19, 2021.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Belize published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:05:01 UTC.