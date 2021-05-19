Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOB Commences Consent Solicitation on 2034 Bonds

05/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 May 2021

The Government of Belize announced today that it is seeking the consent (the 'Consent Solicitation') of eligible beneficial owners (the 'Holders') of Belize's U.S. Dollar Bonds due 2034 (the 'Bonds') to extend the grace period applicable to the May 20, 2021 coupon to September 19, 2021.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pVERACYTE, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : beats Atalanta 2-1 to win Italian Cup final
AQ
05:18pEVERI HOLDINGS INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pBURGERFI INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pADAGENE  : Presents Clinical Data from NEObodyTM Program, ADG106, Anti-CD137 Agonist, in an Abstract at ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
05:18pNANOBIOTIX  : ANNOUNCES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PRIORITY PATHWAYS IN HEAD AND NECK CANCER AND IMMUNOTHERAPY FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS RADIOENHANCER NBTXR3 AT 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (Form 6-K)
PU
05:18pALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS  : CD19 Forum - May 2021
PU
05:17pU.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO
RE
05:17pAMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Announces Intention to Declare Special Dividend
BU
05:16pUnited, American carry out repairs on Boeing 737 MAX planes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BITCOIN PLUNGES: A bust or a buy?
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3BITCOIN PLUNGES: A bust or a buy?
4Dollar advances as Fed minutes open door to future taper talks
5COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : U.S. stocks drop after Fed minutes, crypto fall

HOT NEWS