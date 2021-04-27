GOB Updates on the 2034 Bond

27 Apr 2021

(27/4/2021) Press Release- The Government of Belize announces that on Friday 30 April, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST, it will host a quarterly investor conference call for the eligible holders of 2034 Bonds and their respective representatives. The Ministry of Finance will provide information on certain economic and financial developments relevant to Belize's debt stock and debt servicing. Mandatory registration is required via this link to the Press Release.

(22/1/2021) Press Release - The Government of Belize announces quarterly conference call for holders of the 2034 Bonds.

(18/8/2020) Press Release-The Government of Belize announces the execution of the second supplemental indenture following the consent solicitation that expired on 10 August 2020.

(10/8/2020) Press Release-The Government of Belize announces the expiration and results of its solicitation of consent from eligible holders of Belize's U.S. Dollar Bonds due 2034.

(17/7/2020) Press Release-The Government of Belize addresses holders of the 2034 Bond, scheduled for August 20, 2020, November 20 2020 and February 20, 2021.

