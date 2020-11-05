Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOCO SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 01:14pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired GoHealth Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth's July 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you purchased GoHealth Class A common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GOCO Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The registration statement for the IPO was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically the registration statement failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth's efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

Shortly after the IPO, the price of GoHealth Class A common stock suffered significant price declines and by September 15, 2020, GoHealth Class A common stock closed at just $12.35 per share - over 40% below the $21 per share price investors paid for the stock in the IPO less than two months previously.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased GoHealth Class A Common Stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/gohealthinc-goco-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-310/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pWOLVERINE WORLD WIDE : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:48pGOL DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Looming Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. – GOL
GL
01:47pTIM COOK : Apple must face shareholder lawsuit over CEO Cook's China sales comments
RE
01:47pOFFICE DEPOT : Q3 2020 Balance Sheet and Credit Metric Summary
PU
01:47pVERICEL : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
01:46pEURONEXT N : considers changes after customer anger over outage
RE
01:45pUPM KYMMENE OYJ : establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme and publishes a Green Finance Framework
AQ
01:45pMUNICH RE : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
01:45pUPM establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme and publishes a Green Finance Framework
GL
01:44pInnovator ETFs Anticipates No Capital Gains Distributions for its Defined Outcome ETFs™ in 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2Wall Street draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
3EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Almost Halved, Missed Market Views; to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs -- U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group