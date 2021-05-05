GOFBA : Launches New Five Star Business Listing Program Internationally for Businesses

ONTARIO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFBA, a leading secure search engine and communication platform, announced today the international launch of its Five Star Business Listing program. This new program will give businesses – small and large – the opportunity to build their online presence and engage with millions of GOFBA users.

With an eye towards helping businesses dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Five Star Business Listing program allows businesses to initiate enrollment with a five star rating and features arbitrators to mitigate issues with customers that leave a poor comment. The Five Star Business Listing program does not charge a fee to businesses to remove negative comments or to only show positive ratings. Additionally, GOFBA's proprietary technology levels the playing field by preventing fake reviews and negative competitive online review tactics. The system is designed to promote an independent and honest review platform.

"We're very excited to be expanding our programs globally to help promote businesses that have minimal online presence during this crucial time. As a Search Engine, GOFBA is not directly competing with Google or Bing, we are filling a niche market to overcome the security, privacy and other issues inadequately addressed by these sites and offering a secure alternative for internet users," said Bill DeLisi, CEO of GOFBA. "By using GOFBA's Five Star Business Listing program, businesses across a range of industries and sizes can promote specials, reservations, online coupons, and more. Complemented by location-based ads and geodata, companies are able to reach consumers through targeted campaigns within their vicinity and GOFBA users' search needs are better served."

Businesses will also have the option to be a part of the Five Star Plus program which includes the benefits of the Five Star Business Listing and a one-page website for those without an online presence or who want more of an online presence. Five Star Plus members will also have the option to showcase additional and more detailed items on their page, such as restaurant menus, specials, sales, and more.

From restaurants to medical facilities, retailers and more, the new Five Star Business program rolls out internationally today and is available for all businesses to get in front of GOFBA's millions of users. To learn more about GOFBA's advertising opportunities or to create an account, visit https://www.gofba.com/.

Primary Offering

GOFBA is raising capital subject to its S-1 Registration Statement that went effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021. Two million shares of common stock were registered at a proposed price of $5 per share. As of April 6, 2021, $1.6 million had been raised. Proceeds from the stock offering are intended to be used to further develop and commercialize internet modules that will be incorporated into GOFBA's communications platform.

"With the launch of Five Star, GOFBA introduces a sustainable revenue-generating component to its platform that takes the Company to a new level. We are eager to expedite development of additional communication modules that will appeal to GOFBA users, make our platform even more robust and further accelerate revenue growth," continued DeLisi.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About GOFBA

Founded in 2008, GOFBA – a California-based technology company – offers an array of tools for a safer and more secure online experience and addresses the ever-increasing dangers that threaten everyday internet users. As the only English search engine available in China, GOFBA provides safe searching, secure chat and email to more than 45 million users worldwide. The company's family-friendly search tool is ideal for corporations and families that require content filtering for safer search. GOFBA is actively developing new technology to enhance security and streamline productivity for its millions of users across the globe. Visit www.GOFBA.com to learn more.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains not only statements that are historical facts, but also statements that are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are, by their very nature, uncertain and risky. These risks and uncertainties include international, national and local general economic and market conditions; the COVID-19 global pandemic; demographic changes; our ability to sustain, manage, or forecast growth; our ability to successfully make and integrate acquisitions; new product development and introduction; existing government regulations and changes in, or the failure to comply with, government regulations; adverse publicity; competition; the loss of significant customers or suppliers; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; changes in business strategy or development plans; business disruptions; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the ability to protect technology; and other risks that might be detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of our management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known by them. Consequently, and because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this release and in our other reports as we attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations and prospects.

Contacts –

Media:

Laura Waldron, Interdependence PR

309313@email4pr.com

O (949) 777-2485

M (630) 404-9493

Investor:

Peter Miselis, Interdependence PR

Investors@GOFBA.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gofba-launches-new-five-star-business-listing-program-internationally-for-businesses-301284610.html

SOURCE GOFBA