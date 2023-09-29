GOLDMAN SACHS NOW ESTIMATES BENCHMARK 10-YEAR U.S. TREASURY YIELD WILL END 2023 AT 4.3% VS PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 3.9%
September 29, 2023 at 12:15 am EDT
