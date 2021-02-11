Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GOLFTEC Launches Skills Challenge

02/11/2021 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Denver, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, announced a revolutionary new service for students looking to focus lesson time for effective, lasting improvement – Skills Challenge.

A Skills Challenge provides a unique, fun and addictive way to test yourself against your own swing improvement goals with real results. Skills Challenge looks at different metrics including distance and accuracy from different distances and using all the clubs in your bag to measure your improvement and provide a score to benchmark against. Since launching, over 12,000 Skills Challenges have been taken by GOLFTEC students!

“We’re really excited to be releasing Skills Challenge,” said Nick Clearwater, Vice President of Instruction and a Golf Digest Top 50 Teacher in America. “Not only is it truly fun for the student, but more importantly, it provides another tool for our Coaches to be able to focus in a student’s instruction and identify opportunities to help people get better faster. You can complete a Skills Challenge in a regular 30-minute golf lesson with your Coach and see where you are in your improvement journey in a completely new, and fun, way.”

But, a Skills Challenge goes beyond instruction and focused practice, taking it to the next level with an exciting feature: competition. Golfers love competition, it’s one of the reasons they play this game, and there’s nothing better than bragging rights. So, not only are students testing against themselves, they’ll be competing against other students in their Training Center, and in other Centers across the world, via local and global Leaderboards.

Tracking progress with a Skills Challenge is done through GOLFTEC’s CLUBHOUSE App and website, available for iOS and Android devices, as well as in all major web browsers. Leaderboards with rankings and detailed breakdowns of personal progress and scores are all represented within CLUBHOUSE.

(About GOLFTEC)

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is built to offer a place where golfers of all ages and ability levels can work with an expert in golf instruction to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. And with the aid of technology that gives our students and coaches instant and data-driven feedback, we’re helping people find their potential in ways that accelerate the improvement journey. With millions of lessons given and more than 200 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

Attachments 


Patrick Hester
GOLFTEC
303.223.2381
phester@golftec.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:34aTRIO TECH INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:33aNurses at St. Vincent Hospital Cast Overwhelming Yes Vote to Authorize Strike In Fight for Safer Staffing and Safer Patient Care Against Dallas-Based Tenet Healthcare
PR
03:33aSPONSORSONE : Profiles 4 Corners Vodka
PU
03:32aPINTEREST : Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Nvidia, Pinterest, Bed Bath & Beyond, or AstraZeneca?
PR
03:32aALSTOM SA : Q4 2020 financial results of Bombardier Transportation
AQ
03:32aSEELOS THERAPEUTICS : Thinking about buying stock in Seelos Therapeutics, Celsion Corp, Zosano Pharma, Outlook Therapeutics, or Infinity Pharmaceuticals?
PR
03:32aGlobal Enteral Nutrition Market to Surpass US$ 3,903.7 Million by the End Of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
BU
03:32aDOMINO DATA LAB : Helps Lockheed Martin Advance Data Science and Analytics
BU
03:32aUPEQUITY : Closes $25M Series A Funding to Automate and Disrupt the Legacy Homebuying Process
BU
03:32aWindstream Enterprise Delivers Intelligent Customer Experience with Mitel's Contact Center Solutions and Google Cloud Contact Center AI
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit
4TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Not perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ