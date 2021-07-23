GOODS & SERVICES TAX PRESENTATION - PRESS JULY 19TH Upload

GOODS & SERVICES TAX
S C H E D U L E D I M P L E M E N T AT I O N
JULY 1ST 2022
GOODS & SERVICES TAX
REGISTRATION THRESHOLD: EC$300,000.00 ANNUALLY
RATE: 13%
•In order to arrive at the Rate and Threshold, the REVENUE TARGET, EXEMPTIONS, IMPACT RATE and THRESHOLD were considered inclusively as they are all connected.
•The more exemptions given would result in a higher rate or lower threshold or both.
ZERO RATE
•Basic Foods (e.g. rice, bread, flour)
•Commercial Farming and Fishing products
•Manufacturing products
•Exports of goods and services
•Domestic electricity (up to 130kWh per month)
•Sanitary products and contraceptives
TO BE DETAILED IN REGULATIONS
EXEMPT
-
Healthcare (services and devices)
-
Prescription Drugs
-
Education Services and Textbooks
-
Insurance (Life, Health, International)
-
Financial services
-
Water consumption
-
Sale of land
-
Property Sale of Second-Hand Home
-
Property let of 183 days and more
-
Nursing Homes | Residential Care Services
-
Religious Services
-
Personal Effects of Returning Nationals
TO BE DETAILED IN REGULATIONS
SALES TAX VS GST
•SALES TAX
-
LARGE NUMBER OF TAXPAYERS REGISTERED
-
PUTTING A STRAIN ON TAXPAYERS AND ON IRD
-
SUPPLIER DECIDES IF CUSTOMER SHOULD BE CHARGED ST (IT ONLY APPLIES TO END-USER)
-
MORE OPEN TO ERROR AND FRAUD WITH ST BEING CHARGED ON SOME, NOT ALL, SUPPLIES
-
SALES TAX COLLECTED AT VERY END OF SUPPLY CHAIN
-
DEBT AFFECTS FULL SALES TAX
•GST
-
ANTICIPATED 300 TAXPAYERS (+ VOLUNTARY REGISTRANTS)
-
GST CHARGED ON ALL TRANSACTIONS (NO DECISION NEEDED)
-
ALL SUPPLIES TAXED AND INVOICES USED TO RECOVER GST PAID
-
GST COLLECTED AT EVERY STAGE IN SUPPLY CHAIN. DEBT AFFECTS THAT PART OF SUPPLY CHAIN ONLY
