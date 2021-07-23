Log in
GOODS & SERVICES TAX PRESENTATION - PRESS JULY 19TH Upload

07/23/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
GOODS & SERVICES TAX

S C H E D U L E D I M P L E M E N T AT I O N

JULY 1ST 2022

GOODS & SERVICES TAX

REGISTRATION THRESHOLD: EC$300,000.00 ANNUALLY

RATE: 13%

In order to arrive at the Rate and Threshold, the REVENUE TARGET, EXEMPTIONS, IMPACT RATE and THRESHOLD were considered inclusively as they are all connected.

The more exemptions given would result in a higher rate or lower threshold or both.

EXEMPTIONS FROM GST

ZERO RATE

Basic Foods (e.g. rice, bread, flour)

Commercial Farming and Fishing products

Manufacturing products

Exports of goods and services

Domestic electricity (up to 130kWh per month)

Sanitary products and contraceptives

TO BE DETAILED IN REGULATIONS

EXEMPTIONS FROM GST

EXEMPT

  • Healthcare (services and devices)
  • Prescription Drugs
  • Education Services and Textbooks
  • Insurance (Life, Health, International)
  • Financial services
  • Water consumption
  • Sale of land
  • Property Sale of Second-Hand Home
  • Property let of 183 days and more
  • Nursing Homes | Residential Care Services
  • Religious Services
  • Personal Effects of Returning Nationals

TO BE DETAILED IN REGULATIONS

SALES TAX VS GST

SALES TAX

  • LARGE NUMBER OF TAXPAYERS REGISTERED
  • PUTTING A STRAIN ON TAXPAYERS AND ON IRD
  • SUPPLIER DECIDES IF CUSTOMER SHOULD BE CHARGED ST (IT ONLY APPLIES TO END-USER)
  • MORE OPEN TO ERROR AND FRAUD WITH ST BEING CHARGED ON SOME, NOT ALL, SUPPLIES
  • SALES TAX COLLECTED AT VERY END OF SUPPLY CHAIN
  • DEBT AFFECTS FULL SALES TAX

GST

  • ANTICIPATED 300 TAXPAYERS (+ VOLUNTARY REGISTRANTS)
  • GST CHARGED ON ALL TRANSACTIONS (NO DECISION NEEDED)
  • ALL SUPPLIES TAXED AND INVOICES USED TO RECOVER GST PAID
  • GST COLLECTED AT EVERY STAGE IN SUPPLY CHAIN. DEBT AFFECTS THAT PART OF SUPPLY CHAIN ONLY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Government of Anguilla published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:17:07 UTC.


