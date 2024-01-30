GOOGLE EXECUTIVE SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDING AI-GENERATED GIFTING RECOMMENDATIONS DROVE INCREMENTAL GROWTH IN KEY Q4 HOLIDAY SHOPPING MOMENTS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|151.5 USD
|-1.34%
|+3.01%
|1929 B $
MORNING BID ASIA-China PMIs, U.S. Fed statement will test growth outlooks
Tesla California registrations fall for the first time since the pandemic
Tinder-parent Match forecasts weak revenue on lower spending on dating apps
TREASURIES-10-year yields hover near 2-week lows after jobs openings data
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, AMD, Astrazeneca, Home Depot, Netflix...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Pfizer posts surprise profit as demand for COVID products better than expected
US oilfield firms slip as Aramco's lowered capacity target sparks spending cut concerns
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution