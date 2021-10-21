Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

GOOGLE LOWERS PLAY STORE FEES FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS AND MUSIC STREAMING APPS - THE VERGE

10/21/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOOGLE LOWERS PLAY STORE FEES FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS AND MUSIC STREAMING APPS - THE VERGE


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:14pU.s. treasury says us agrees to terminate proposed trade actions
RE
12:14pUs says commit not to impose further trade actions against austria, france, italy, spain, uk with respect to existing dsts until interim period end
RE
12:07pGoogle lowers play store fees for subscriptions and music streaming apps - the verge
RE
12:07pAustria, france, italy, spain, the uk and u.s reach agreement on transition from existing digital services taxes to new multilateral oecd-g20 tax deal - joint statement
RE
12:00pPlastics to outpace coal's greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 -report
RE
11:52aChicago-style hot dog restaurant chain Portillo's valued at $1.9 bln in U.S. debut
RE
11:47aBulgaria provides state aid to businesses for power costs spike
RE
11:38aSupply snags seen a risk for Spain's EU-funded recovery plan
RE
10:35aExiled Afghan Artist Paints Without Arms or Legs  Inspires Hero Award
SE
10:06aCanada to Wind Down Bulk of Pandemic Income Benefits
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report ..
4Intrum : Report Q321 Eng
5Barclays shines but miners are hit by Evergrande’s woes

HOT NEWS